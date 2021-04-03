While the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing in parallel with vaccination, the main focus is on “fighting time”

Augusta, Maine — The next six weeks are important for Maine to curb elevated levels of COVID-19 infection. This happens just before all adults are vaccinated and weeks before the beginning of the tourist season in late May.

Throughout the northeast, as older people get vaccinated, more and more young people are becoming more and more concentrated. At the same time, state governors, including Maine, who have generally managed pandemics well, have eased economic restrictions with a bet on a rapidly increasing federal vaccine supply that remains the best hope for a return to normal.

However, people over the age of 16 in the first Maine to be shot on Wednesday should wait 3-4 weeks before the second dose, then 2 weeks before being fully immunized. Meanwhile, as the number of incidents continues to grow, Governor Janet Mills’ plans can become complicated. Lift travel and indoor capacity limits Furthermore, in May, prior to Memorial Day.

Dr. Peter Millard, an epidemiologist who taught at the University of New England and worked at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the situation represents a “fight against time” for the state.

“If we could get a lot of people out there and get the vaccine, I think we might win the race, but that’s just around the corner,” he said.

Maine reported 401 new cases on Friday With a maximum daily increase Since early February, much has been based on reviews of tests over the last 10 days. According to the report, the 7-day average for new cases had risen to 228 by Thursday, up from the late February average when the large winter surge subsided. New York Times Tracker..

People under the age of 30 have increased the proportion of cases, and those over the age of 50 have decreased the proportion. Cases are increasing in Maine and other northeastern states, but deaths remain low. All of this is largely due to advances in vaccination so far.

By Thursday, about one-third of Maine had at least the first vaccination, as Maine vaccination exceeded all but four other states. Bloomberg News reported.. Almost two-thirds of the dose went to Maine over the age of 60. In addition to all people over the age of 50, teachers and some front-line workers are currently qualified. On Wednesday, more than 450,000 unvaccinated people will be eligible.

Democrat Mills launched an economic resumption plan last month by allowing people in all New England states to travel to Maine without testing or quarantine. The bar and tap room were able to open indoors last week. On May 1st, people from all states except those on the new exclusion list will be available, and on May 24th, the capacity for businesses and outdoor and indoor gatherings will be increased.

Other governors of the region are also accelerating the reopening, with Mills and counterparts saying they can reopen the restrictions if things get worse.Robert Horsburgh, a professor of epidemiology at Boston University, was named by Governor Mills and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts. Experts are worried about a new surge, Now I need to reset some limits.

He pointed out that the current number of cases reflects the infection from two weeks ago, he said, with even more possibilities. Horsburgh said the governor should curb indoor dining and other activities that people can’t keep masking because of the ever-increasing number of incidents. If not, he said people should “suck it up for another 6 weeks” and limit their own activities.

“They need to read the text on the wall. It’s not moving. This amount of openings isn’t working,” Horsburgh said of the governor. “The disease is widespread, and if they don’t do anything, they’ll have another big spike, just like in November.”

The Mills administration is sticking to the reopening plan. Jackie Farwell, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said Maine’s vaccines and health strategies were working, citing stable hospitalization and mortality declines, and the state “latest public health indicators. “Based on trends,” he added, continuing to evaluate measures.

on the other hand Studies show indoor dining in restaurants It is one of the most dangerous activities of infection and has nothing to do with recent outbreaks in Maine. Greg Dugal, director of government at HospitalityMaine, said the restaurant hasn’t had any problems since the reopening accelerated and customers are following health rules.

“We feel we need to stay on the course and do what we were told to do. Of course, we want people to see the light and get vaccinated.” He said.