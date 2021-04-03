Health
No one tested positive for influenza in Illinois in the 11th week
The week ending March 20th was the 11th week of the year.
In the last four years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, from 2016 to 2019, Illinois had an average of 94 confirmed cases of influenza during the 11th week of the year. This means that during the same week of 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significantly fewer cases of influenza than the 2016-2019 average.
Both influenza and COVID-19 are infectious diseases that are spread primarily by droplets when coughing, sneezing, or speaking. Anyone who has the virus, with or without symptoms, can be infected. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)..
Some cases of influenza can be misdiagnosed as COVID-19 because the symptoms of mild cases of influenza and COVID-19 are similar.Data provided by National Institute of Health Some have shown that the number of influenza cases is unusually low in 2020, and believe that misdiagnosis may have been more common than reported.
There is also reason to believe that the COVID-19 test often returned false positives. The Illinois case report reflects individual test results for a fragment of SARS-COV-2. Using a method known as the “RT-PCR” method, these tests “cannot be used as diagnostic tools because they cannot distinguish between” living “viruses and Inactive (non-infectious) virus particles.” Therefore, false positives are reported after the test detects inactive or non-infectious viral particles in a person.
Dr. David Martin, Founder and Chairman of M-CAM Inc Said in an interview “COVID-19 is not a disease. It is a series of clinical symptoms. Our problem was in February that WHO clearly stated that there should be no contradiction between these two things. That’s it. ”He further states: “The February illusion was that SARS-CoV-2 caused COVID-19. The problem with its definition and expectations was that it used the RT-PCR method for fragments of those related to SARS-CoV-2. That means that the vast majority of people who test positive are not ill at all. “
Illinois Influenza Report Week 11
|Patients tested positive (11th week)
|Total number of patients tested (week 11)
|Average influenza cases (11th week of 2016-2019)
|Rate of change in case of influenza
|0
|166
|94
|-100.0
..
