Late pregnancy corona vaccine provokes a strong immune response in babies





The vaccination drive is on track in the country. Even the Center is trying to come up with various initiatives to exponentially expand the national vaccination drive as the number of cases of coronavirus increases. Vaccines have come as a light of hope in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but some groups, including pregnant women, are considered to be at increased risk of illness. According to the CDC, “pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of developing serious illnesses that can lead to admission to the ICU.” One of the reasons why the Covid-19 vaccine is also considered unsafe for pregnant women. However, new studies suggest that Covid-19 vaccination can stimulate a strong immune response in babies. Read again- “Fourth Wave of Delhi” warns Arvind Keziwar: demands mass vaccination in the state The Covid-19 vaccine in the third trimester can transfer antibodies to babies Published in American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Mothers vaccinated against the coronavirus have been found to be more likely to transfer antibodies to newborns who can protect themselves from infection early in the second trimester of pregnancy. This small study analyzed the blood of 27 pregnant women in northwestern medicine in Illinois, USA, who received either Pfizer or Moderna. vaccine In their third semester and their 28 newborn umbilical cord blood. Read again- Covid-19 Alert: These states / UTs classified as “states of serious concern” were required to take strict action. Researchers have found that after vaccination, these women initiate a strong immune response, suggesting that the vaccine protects pregnant women. COVID-19.. If there was an incubation period between vaccination and childbirth, it was even more effective because the Covid antibody could be effectively transferred to the newborn. Read again- The United Kingdom identified 30 thrombotic cases associated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine The second Covid vaccine just before delivery also showed positive results. According to the results of a small study, only three infants, including a set of twins, did not express positive antibodies at birth, and those two women received their first vaccine within three weeks of childbirth. .. Antibodies were also more likely to be transferred to babies among women who were vaccinated a second time before giving birth. Emily Miller, an assistant professor and physician at Northwestern University School of Medicine at Feinberg, said: It is highly recommended to vaccinate during pregnancy. But if you’re afraid that vaccination can harm your baby, these data show the exact opposite. Vaccines are a mechanism for protecting babies, and the sooner they are available, the better. “ Another published study found similar findings in 10 umbilical cord samples.The team found it Pregnant woman People who have been vaccinated during the first or second trimester of pregnancy may also be more efficient at antibody transfer. However, more research is needed to determine how or how long passively transferred antibodies will continue to protect the baby after childbirth. (With input from IANS) Release date: April 3, 2021 11:36 am







