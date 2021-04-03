Mobile Phone Medical Technology May Help Adults With Heart Disease: Research

Mobile health technology including Fitness app It has become a popular tool for tracking calories, weight loss, sleep, and even the menstrual cycle, revealing another benefit of using these applications.

According to a new study, mobile health technology may be beneficial in promoting lifestyle behavioral changes and medication compliance in adults over the age of 60 with existing heart disease.

The results of this study were published in the journal “Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes” of the American Heart Association.

Mobile health technologies (the use of mobile and wireless technologies to support the achievement of health goals) include voice and short messaging services (text messaging), Global Positioning System (GPS), Bluetooth technology, and wearable devices. .. Monitor and notify users of specific health measures or actions to improve their health.

“Over the last decade, the mobile health technology, especially wearable technology and mobile health application markets, has grown significantly,” said Erica N. Schorr, PhD, BSBA, RN, and FAHA, Associate Professor, Chair of the Statement Making Committee. Says. Adult and Genital Health Cooperative, Faculty of Nursing, University of Minnesota.

“But if most Americans over the age of 60 actually own a cell phone and spend a lot of their leisure time in front of the screen, the use of mobile health technology is among the elderly, Schorr added. There is a common misconception that it is low. This statement highlights the potential benefits that mobile health interventions can provide to monitor, encourage, encourage, and educate older people with cardiovascular disease. “

An estimated two-thirds of all people with heart disease are over 60 years of age, and the prevalence of physical activity declines with age, especially in people with heart disease.

People who have experienced a major heart event, such as a heart attack or stroke, have a 20-fold increased risk of future heart events compared to people without heart disease, so they can identify strategies to slow the progression of heart disease. Needs more research-secondary prevention strategies-in this group.

The scientific statement highlighted studies from 26 studies over the last 11 years investigating mobile health technologies for the prevention of secondary heart disease in adults over the age of 60 with existing heart disease.

A study incorporating text messages and website resource information showed that after three months of enrollment, changes in people’s physical activity and other lifestyle behaviors improved and study participants’ medication adherence increased. it was done.

Some studies have also shown significant improvements in medication adherence when study participants use mobile apps or receive text message reminders. A large systematic review has shown that the success of mobile health interventions involves frequent personalized two-way messaging.

“We know that controlling blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol are important secondary preventive strategies and often require medication control,” Schorr added.

“Reducing sedentary time, increasing physical activity, maintaining optimal weight, and adopting a healthy diet are other important factors in optimizing the health of individuals with cardiovascular disease,” Schorr added. Lifestyle strategies. Wearable and mobile devices and applications play an important role. They assist individuals in monitoring and tracking health behavior and risk factors for heart disease called Life’s Simple 7 at AHA. , You can reduce the risk of heart events and achieve ideal cardiovascular health. “

Studies have shown that the ease of use of a program or app is an important factor in the willingness to use a device, service, or program in this group for people over the age of 60.

In a survey of participants reviewing the app, more than half of users reported it was easy to use. However, the authors of the statement point out that many of the surveys enrolled a small number of people and that the app was tailored to a very specific use, limiting its external effectiveness.

The studies reviewed had some other restrictions. Although the results of studies using the text messaging component were positive, it was difficult to determine the effects of text messaging specific to older people with heart disease because it did not focus solely on the elderly.

In addition, no differences between groups based on race, ethnicity, gender, or age were measured. Some of the studies identified compared behavioral interventions with and without mobile health technology, so the results compared to traditional interventions are unclear.

The statement-making committee noted that there are challenges and barriers to the use of mobile health in the elderly. People in undervalued racial and ethnic groups are less likely to use technology, and some older people are concerned about security, cost, and privacy issues.

There may also be cognitive, physical, visual and auditory restrictions that can affect the ability of older people to use technology. Some older people prefer direct visits with health care professionals because the technology can be considered isolated.

Still, studies show that adults engaged in technology can actually make small but meaningful lifestyle and behavioral changes that help them connect with others and improve their health. It has been.

Schorr is still important about which mobile health interventions and technologies are most effective and acceptable, and how they can be used to identify clinically meaningful changes in secondary cardiovascular prevention in the elderly. I added that I need to answer some questions.

“Answering these questions is important for identifying and implementing effective, widely accepted, cost-effective and time-efficient mobile interventions to improve the health of older people,” she said. Told.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.