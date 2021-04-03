Are you interested in AI?These readings need to satisfy curiosity about the future





These books by artificial intelligence experts take advantage of a fascinating and sometimes scary world of emerging technologies.



(Subscribe to the Today’s Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of the top 5 tech articles. Click. Here Subscribe for free. ) ‘Genius Maker: Google, Facebook, and the Maverick Who Brought AI to the World’; Penguin Random House; £ 799 Ever wanted to enjoy a more human perspective on artificial intelligence? New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Mets takes advantage of unmatched access to all major players to create a vibrant description of the revolution over more than 50 years. This is the story of the technological revolution and the arms race it caused among businesses from Google to Facebook to OpenAI. This is a story of intensifying international competition to achieve a major new breakthrough. And it’s a story that shows both the original best of mankind and its dark side, as progress has been offset by issues of prejudice, prejudice, and invasion of privacy. He also raises the question that will dominate the next half century: where will AI then take us? Is a system with truly human intelligence imminent? And if so, where does it leave us? “Longing for machine learning” This release by computer scientist and businessman Andrew Ng is a great book for experts in the field, covering a wide range of machine learning and its applications in artificial intelligence. However, it is written much more as a how-to or cookbook. According to NG, Baidu’s former vice president and chief scientist, adjunct professor at Stanford University, creator of the most popular online course in machine learning, co-founder of Coursera.com, former head of Google Brain — most machines Learning problems leave the most promising next steps and clues as to what to avoid. He continues to explain that learning to “read” those clues is an important skill in our area. ‘AI Atlas: Planetary Costs of Power, Politics, and Artificial Intelligence’; Yale University Press; £ 2,005 The book of leading scholar Kate Crawford delves into how artificial intelligence is helping to transition to undemocratic rule and increase racial, gender and economic inequality. Using more than a decade of research and award-winning science and technology, Crawford reveals how AI is an extraction technology. From the energy and minerals needed to build and maintain infrastructure to the exploited workers behind “automated” services, to the data AI collects from us. Crawford provides a political and material perspective on what it takes to create AI and what goes wrong. Technical systems present veneers of objectivity, but they are always systems of force. This is an urgent explanation for tech companies at stake as they use artificial intelligence to reshape the world. “AI2041: 10 Visions for Our Future” If Black mirror It was a book, this might be it! Coupled with keen analysis, these ten fascinating short stories that traverse the globe are co-authored by former Google China president Kai-Fu Lee and Chen Qiufan, known for speculative fiction. Ubiquitous AI that explores AI challenges and their potential and knows more about you than you, gene fortune-telling that predicts the risk of illness and IQ, AI sensors that create a completely non-contact society in the future pandemic, etc. Touch on the topic of. And there’s even immersive personalized entertainment to challenge our celebrity concept.

