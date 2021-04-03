13% of the counties are fully vaccinated.Another 25% took the first dose





COVID vaccination efforts in Los Angeles County are ongoing, with approximately 38% of residents receiving at least one vaccination. About 13% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and another 13% are first vaccinated. As of this week, Los Angeles County, with a population of approximately 10 million, has received a total of 3,794,829 doses from various providers. The total is more than 2.5 million first doses (including about 67,000 doses of the One Shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and about 1.2 million second doses. According to county health officials, 676 people are currently admitted to the Los Angeles County hospital. This is 16 less than Friday, when 692 were hospitalized. The county’s record high COVID hospitalization occurred on January 7, when 8,098 people were hospitalized. According to the state, the ICU currently has 166 people, down from 170 on Friday. The county’s total ICU capacity is approximately 2,500 beds. County health officials announced another 23 COVID-related deaths on Saturday. The cumulative death toll in LA County is 23,078. The highest number of COVID deaths in a day occurred on January 8, with 318 deaths. The second highest was on January 30, killing 316 people. LA County reported 700 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Since the pandemic broke out in March, the county currently has a cumulative total of 1,217,707 cases. To date, nearly 6.06 million people in the county have been tested for coronavirus since the pandemic began. West Hollywood has recorded one new incident. The cumulative total since the pandemic began is 2,219. There were no new deaths in the city. However, the Department of Health has corrected the city’s cumulative death toll. Previously, the Department of Health had listed 38 deaths in the city, but on Saturday it was revised to 36. There was no explanation, but someone may have listed the address as West Hollywood, but research revealed that it wasn’t within the city’s reach. Below are the numbers for the areas near West Hollywood. Beverly Hills – There are no new cases with a total of 2,580 cases and 33 deaths.

Carthay District – 2 new cases, a total of 904 cases and 68 deaths.

Century City – A total of 590 cases and 1 new case for 13 deaths.

Culver City – 3 new cases, a total of 2,139 cases and 97 deaths.

Hollywood – 8 new cases, a total of 5,377 cases and 67 deaths.

Melrose District – A total of 8,015 7 new cases and 201 deaths.

Miracle Mile – A total of 949 cases and 1 new case for 15 deaths.

Park La Brea – There are no new cases with a total of 594 cases and one death.

Santa Monica – 20 new cases, a total of 4,572 cases and 169 deaths. The Carthay district incorporates the Los Angeles area between the city border of Beverly Hills and Fairfax Avenue, with Beverly Boulevard on the north border and Wilshire Boulevard on the south border. The Melrose district incorporates the Los Angeles area between Santa Monica Boulevard in the north and Beverly Boulevard in the south, east of La Sienega and west of Vermont Avenue. For the many resources available to West Hollywood residents affected by COVID-19, click here.. Correction: Earlier versions of this story incorrectly stated the percentage of people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

