Seven people have died of blood clots in the UK after AstraZeneca covid vaccination, but regulators say it’s safe





Investigations are underway to determine if the AstraZeneca vaccine causes rare blood clots (Photo: Shutterstock) Seven people died after a blood clot developed after vaccination with the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom, according to drug regulators. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed that by March 24, 30 of the 18.1 million people who were given Oxford jab later developed blood clots. Is the vaccine safe? UK regulators say it is not yet clear whether the occurrence of blood clots in this few cases is merely a coincidence or a true side effect of the vaccine. However, MHRA claims that the benefits of vaccines continue to outweigh the risks. Investigations are currently underway to determine if the AstraZeneca vaccine causes a very rare blood clot, after the European Medicines Agency said earlier this week that it was "unproven but possible." Vaccines have been under extensive scrutiny in recent weeks for concerns that they may be related to blood clots, and their use has been discontinued in some European countries. Germany suspended its use among people under the age of 60 after reporting 31 cases of some rare blood clots among the approximately 2.7 million people who received jabs in the country. France, the Netherlands and Canada also limit the use of vaccines to the elderly only. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) official said there was "no evidence" in favor of limiting the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in any population. What do UK regulators say? Data released by MHRA on Friday (April 2) showed 22 cases of cerebral sinus thrombosis (CVST), a type of blood clot in the brain. These were accompanied by low levels of platelets that helped the body to form blood clots. Regulators also found other coagulation problems in addition to lower platelet levels in eight people. Sadly, seven of these thirty people died by March 24th. Dr. June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of MHRA, said: "Causal relationship" MHRA, EMA, and the World Health Organization (WHO) claim that vaccines are safe and effective, but scientists say that the incidence of rare thrombotic events among people with jabs is increasing. Being suggests that there is a "causal relationship". Professor Paul Hunter, a medical microbiologist at the University of East Anglia, told the BBC Radio 4 Today Program: "But if you find that cluster in one population and it happens in another (formerly in German and now in English), I think it's very unlikely that it's a random association. "Obviously more work needs to be done, but at this point I think the evidence is shifting towards causality." However, he said the risk of getting the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweighs the risk of not taking jabs at all. Professor Hunter added: "The chances of dying without a vaccine are many times higher than the risk of dying from CVT (cerebral vein thrombosis) after AstraZeneca vaccination. This link is the cause."

