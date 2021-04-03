Health
COVID and Michigan: Are Children Caused a Coronavirus Outbreak?
Michigan Continues to be seen Coronavirus case, Authorities may understand where the infection is coming from.
Why is there a surge in COVID-19 in Michigan?
Data from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services According to the increase in COVID-19 cases, it indicates that it comes from children and teenagers. CBS News..
- According to the data, the average of new COVID-19 cases in children under the age of 10 has skyrocketed by 230%, higher than any other age group.
- Cases also increased by 227% in children aged 10 to 19 and young adults.
Around CBS News“Most of the increase in pediatric cases may be related to the resumption of school and youth sports,” said doctors and experts.
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Senior Public Health Doctor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, CBS News The get-together may also be creating spikes.
- “If everyone takes off their masks and goes out for dinner to celebrate the big win, all those precautions go outdoors,” she said. “Really, this seems to have caused this surge.”
Michigan Recent COVID-19 Spike Details
A Michigan Public health officials said last weekend Michigan Faced with a new influx of COVID-19 case study.. This is one of the first states to declare a COVID-19 spike, as I wrote, after the cases began to decline after winter. Deseret news..
Michigan civil servants said the number of cases was skyrocketing due to “increased rallies and movements in some prisons and schools, economic resumption, and certain outbreaks.” CNN..
Dr. Johnny Cardun, Michigan Chief Medical Officer, CNN That case could jump further, saying there was “highly concerned data” about the direction of COVID-19 in Michigan.
- “We haven’t left the forest yet,” she said.
