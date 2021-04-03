Arizona reports 706 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Saturday





(AP photo / Rajanish Kakade) Phoenix-Arizona public health officials reported 706 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday. According to ADHS, the state’s latest documented total was 843,838 COVID-19 infections and 16,991 deaths. COVID-19 dashboard.. The dashboard also showed that 3,558,392 were vaccinated in the state, 2,239,657 (31.2% of the state’s population) were vaccinated at least once, and 1,423,624 were fully vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 inpatients confirmed or suspected in state hospitals fell to 541 on Friday, the second lowest since September 28. The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients has increased by one to 153. Daily updates to the State Department of Health present case, death, and test data after the state receives statistics and reviews them. This can be delayed for more than a few days. These do not represent actual activity over the last 24 hours. Hospitalization data posted each morning is reported electronically the night before by hospitals throughout the state. COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, does not affect some people and is seriously debilitating or fatal to others.Uninfected person Symptoms It can spread the virus, including, but not limited to, coughing, fever, and dyspnea. Diagnostic tests are available in hundreds of locations in Arizona, and anyone who is symptomatic or may have been exposed to an infected person should look for it. Information about locations, schedules and registrations Health Service Bureau website.. All adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Maricopa County’s national site and other providers, with a minimum age of 16 for Pfizer Shot and 18 for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson versions. Reservations for the next week’s five state-owned mass vaccination sites will be available every Friday at 11:00 am, but will not last long. For more information on vaccine availability across the state, visit the ADHS website Vaccine finder page Contains a map of the location and information about registration and eligibility. The availability of the Metrophoenix vaccine was announced by the Maricopa County Public Health Department. Interactive map Lists pharmacies, government-run sites, clinics, and pop-up distribution events. Follow @ KTAR923

