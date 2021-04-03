Tens of thousands of staff suffer from long Covids, putting a strain on the NHS

The already over-expanding pressure on the NHS has been exacerbated by tens of thousands of medical staff tired of long Covids, according to doctors and hospital bosses.

At least 122,000 NHS personnel have the disease, and the Office for National Statistics has revealed in a detailed report that 1.1 million people in the UK are affected by the disease. This is more than any other profession group and better than the teachers 114,000 have it.

Many people suffering from long covids can only work part-time, are ill and unable to perform their normal duties, or are in pain, exhausted, or need vacation to have Patient care is often hit because it is often “Forgetfulness”..

“Ongoing illness can have devastating effects on individual physicians, both physically and by being unable to work. In addition, there is already a significant shortage of personnel before the pandemic occurs. It puts a heavy burden on the medical services that were being used, “said Dr. Helena McKeen, a workforce leader of the British Medical Association on behalf of physicians.

“Currently, we can’t afford to get our staff sick anymore because we are absent from about 30,000 Covid-related illnesses in the UK NHS. Simply put, if they are ill, they provide care. Unable to, patients are unable to receive the care and treatment they need.

“In the long run, the impact on overall workforce will be disastrous as more staff face ongoing illnesses from past Covid-19 infections.”

Chris Hopson, CEO of the NHS provider, who talks about UK healthcare trusts, said: The unavoidable absence lies in the ability to provide medical services.

“In the latest ONS data, we are particularly worried that healthcare professionals self-report the longest percentage of long Covids of all occupations, almost 4%. This reports ongoing symptoms. It accounts for about 122,000 of the estimated 10.94 million people in the UK. “

Video: What is Multiple Sclerosis? (Wales Online) What is multiple sclerosis?



Click to expand

next

Dealing with long Covids is an “important challenge. [for the NHS] “Months, and maybe years to come,” he added.

The Facebook group for doctors with long Covids has 1,200 members, a few of whom are believed to be fellow doctors studying the condition.

GP Dr. Sarah Burns and Dr. Sue Warren, who founded the group, said recently At the BMJ The doctor, who was helpless because of the long Covid, feels a strong failure and sadness for “increasing the workload of his colleagues and not personally contributing to the” fight against Covid “. This self-stigma and shame is common among sick doctors. “

They added, “Many people were angry that they were infected with Covid-19 at work, but now they feel that they are being abandoned or punished by their colleagues. But an insignificant number was asked to quit the role. “Some doctors with long Covids do not understand their condition and the help is mottled so far. Is called.

Professor Andrew Goddard, President of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), who represents the hospital’s physicians, said: I’m worried that doctors with long Covids explain their condition as not understood by their colleagues. “

A recent RCP study shows that a small but increasing number of doctors have long Covid symptoms, especially fatigue, pain, and shortness of breath. Goddard added that in February more doctors became ill than Acute Covid itself.

Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Layla Moran, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus, classifies long Covid as an occupational disease to the minister and establishes a system to compensate for the remaining health, social welfare, and other civil servant roles. I hope that. They can’t work because they have it.

ONS found that about 30,000 social care workers also have long Covids. This can affect the staff level of care homes and services that provide home care.

The NHS England said a new network of specialized long-term Covid clinics are already treating staff in this condition.

A spokeswoman said: “Our long network of Covid clinics is already supporting medical staff who continue to have coronavirus symptoms and are getting the right support.

“We have also introduced a comprehensive support package for the impact of pandemics on mental health, including mental health hubs for dedicated staff across the country, 24/7 text and telephone support, and self-help apps. Includes free access to. “