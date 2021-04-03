UofL Health Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine for Cancer Patients

The expansion of UofL Health’s vaccine distribution at the Louisville, Kentucky-Brown Cancer Center is helping cancer patients who are ultimately struggling to get the vaccine.

Scott Farnsworth, a survivor of colon cancer, said the key was a positive attitude.

“I know many people who have died of cancer and have shown a positive attitude, but no one has survived negative cancer,” Farnsworth said.

Stage 3 colon cancer survivors and current fighters were next in line to receive his COVID-19 vaccine.

As someone with underlying health, Fernsworth, 50, jumped at the chance to get an additional layer of protection after admitting that he had his own appointments.

“I was nervous about it for a number of different reasons, but my immune system is so down and I’m telling the oncologist his view that there are risks on both sides. However, people with a weakened immune system are at a much higher risk, “Fernsworth said.

The four fathers are fighting one illness, fearing another.

“We were scared of what was there, so we had to roll back our lifestyle significantly after living in a small room for a few months,” Farnsworth explained.

Thanks to his journey, his decision emphasizes the importance of getting vaccinated when some of his children are working at UPS.

“They are very worried about coming around me, coming around our family because of my immune system, and they are always dealing with luggage, so they come in contact with it. Knowing if it brought me a little reassurance I hope my family is well protected from it, “he said.

The search for the COVID-19 vaccine has been frustrating for cancer patients who have to determine whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

That’s why on Friday, UofL Health’s Brown Cancer Center held a special vaccine event to administer 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to cancer patients.

Brette Conliffe, a specialist in clinical oncology pharmacies at UofL Healh’s Brown Cancer Center, said cancer patients are at high risk and need protection from COVID-19 disease.

“We felt the patients were unserviced in the current deployment and thought we could put something here where they were comfortable and knew the staff,” Conriff said. It was.

She said there was no reason to believe that the vaccine was not safe for cancer patients.

“Most of the time, unless you are infected with COVID-19 and have been treated with some IV therapy or have been vaccinated within the last two weeks, there are not many contraindications to the vaccine. There are many reasons not to do so. No. Get the vaccine. “

According to Conliffe, cancer patients were largely excluded from vaccine trials, so it’s not yet clear how effective they are in different cancer groups.

Breast cancer survivor Cara Brown celebrated a milestone this week at the Cancer Center. She recently completed the last round of chemotherapy and received her first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

“Initially, I was a little nervous because I was a chemotherapy patient, but when I consulted with an oncologist, I actually made an appointment and was told that it was okay because it was not a live virus,” Brown said. ..

Throughout all that, the 43-year-old mother has been positive and striving to stay healthy. And she said that was why she got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are a lot of unexpected things happening in life, but if you take them all at once, you can do difficult things,” Brown said.

