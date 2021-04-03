Saskatchewan COVID-19: 280 new cases, 190 recovery, 5,504 vaccines delivered on Friday





Saskatchewan reported 280 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the largest increase in cases per day since January. According to a state news release, a new case containing a more contagious coronavirus variant (VOC) of concern has been confirmed by whole genome sequencing and has not been reported in Saskatchewan today. As of Saturday, 2,226 variants of concern have been identified in the state, and these cases continue to increase in southern Saskatchewan, especially in the Moose Jaw and Weyburn areas. The Regina region still accounts for 84% of VOC cases and has been confirmed in the state. Of the 34,323 COVID-19 cases known to date in the state, 2,143 are believed to be active. The active case 1078 is in Regina. The 7-day average of new daily cases in Saskatchewan is 220, which is 17.9 new cases per 100,000 population. There were 280 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Saskatchewan on April 3, 2021. (Saskatchewan State Government.) Sunday’s new case is in the next state zone. Northwest end: 6.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: 18.

North Central: 3.

Northeast: 11.

Saskatoon: 51.

Central West: One.

Central East: 10.

Regina: 127.

Southwest: 6.

Central and South: 20.

Southeast: 24.

Pending residence information: 2. COVID-19 currently has 189 hospitalized in the state, 42 of whom are in the intensive care unit. The state also reported 190 new recovery. As of Saturday, there were a total of 31,744 known recovery. To date, 677,547 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, of which 3,336 have been processed on Friday. 5,504 vaccinations on Friday The state says 5,504 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given on Saturday. To date, the state has received a total of 214,246 doses. Three-quarters of long-term care facility residents and one-fifth of Saskatchewan residents in their 80s have been vaccinated a second time and are now fully vaccinated. Keep Easter Celebration Safe: State The state is urging residents of Saskatchewan to comply with public health recommendations and consider holding a virtual rally on the Easter weekend. With the exception of the Regina area, private indoor meetings should be 2-3 households and cannot exceed 10 people. In the Regina area, indoor personal gatherings are limited to households close to you, except for individuals living alone and single parents of minor children. We do not recommend entering or leaving the Regina area unless absolutely necessary. States do not strongly recommend interstate and non-essential travel. If you’re planning an Easter dinner, it’s also a good idea to buy groceries in advance and keep your family shopping alone. One person must process food and beverage preparations, wearing non-medical masks, according to appropriate food safety protocols, and all food provided must be plated by one person ..

