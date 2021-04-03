Nevada regulators link casino capabilities to worker vaccination





Las Vegas (AP) —Nevada regulators raise current gambling floor occupancy limit to more than 50% State OK casinos need to take steps to encourage workers to vaccinate COVID-19 It states that there is.

On Friday, the Gaming Control Board and Gaming Control Board provided guidelines to encourage casino vaccinated employees to provide paid leave, coordinate transportation to vaccine sites, and arrange with pharmacies for vaccine distribution. We have issued a memo containing it.

The state on March 15 increased its maximum gambling floor occupancy from 25% to 50% of capacity, and regulators were approved from May 1 to approve a reopening plan with a high occupancy limit. ..

According to this memo, the operator’s request to raise the capacity limit is “only made if the licensee has taken measurable and significant steps” to vaccinate the employee. “Hospitality workers are front-of-house personnel, many of whom interact with visitors from around the world, and are in an important position to help mitigate the COVID-19 epidemic both within the industry and throughout the community. “The memo states. .. According to this memo, the Nevada hospitality workforce is “relatively less vulnerable to vaccination,” but some companies are beginning to take steps to encourage employees to vaccinate. Las Vegas’ two largest casino companies, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, along with Cosmopolitan Resorts and Wynn Resorts, are inoculating employees of clinics already located at their facilities. And Station Casinos will open six on-site clinics on Tuesday.

“Vaccination is a very important tool that helps end the pandemic and accelerate the economic recovery of the community,” MGM said in a statement. “We promise to do everything we can to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated quickly by removing access barriers and providing vaccination clinics directly to employees and their families. I will, “added the MGM statement. Starting Monday, Nevada will increase the age-based eligibility for vaccination of all people over the age of 16. Nevada reported 462 confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 14 deaths on Saturday, increasing the state’s total pandemic to 304,454 and 6,260 deaths.

