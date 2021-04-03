Health
How to talk to a friend who is not sure about COVID-19 vaccination
Uncle Pete says the COVID vaccine came so early, how could they be properly checked and balanced?
In a Facebook group, Tracey claims that the vaccine is unreliable and that it causes autism.
At the dog park, David says he’s worried about blood clots.
As the COVID-19 vaccine is slowly deployed, these interactions become I feel overly common.
Some are Australian Those who hesitate to vaccinate, Professor Julie Leesk, a social scientist at the University of Sydney and an expert on public attitudes towards vaccines, said: New Daily..
“And they are important for universal vaccination. These are the turning points between us who control COVID-19, and they are not,” says Professor Leask.
Vaccine hesitation rates fluctuate, but current research states that 65% of Australians are ready to be vaccinated, 22% are hesitant, and 13% are unable to vaccinate. I will.
How fast was it To make a vaccine A mixture of intense media interest and the uncertainty posed by pandemics, which means that only natural people do so. I have a question Or I’m not sure about getting a jab, She said.
“There are several reasons to hesitate. Vaccine safety is a major consideration, government distrust, and we do not believe that COVID is a serious threat,” said Professor Leesk.
But just because someone is concerned about the safety of a vaccine does not necessarily mean that they are “anti-vaccines” or that they are denying science, so how do you talk to them? The vaccine is important.
If you meet someone with a stereotype who is confident that you know “real science,” the best thing to do is to do nothing, Professor Leesk said.
“Learn to be strategic and let go. You will never win the battle,” she said.
“You play scientific table tennis and hit the evidence back and forth.”
So how do you handle a respectful conversation with someone who seems to be expressing concern?
The quick guide is as follows:
listen
In the current situation, it is not surprising that conversations about vaccines can be very emotional. Some people are afraid of vaccination, while others are afraid of not being vaccinated.
Hesitation does not mean a complete denial, and remember to listen to their concerns, Professor Leesk advised.
“It’s important to admit that new vaccines developed in record time are normal, easy to understand, and a little hesitant about what they can do,” she said.
“First ask what concerns you have and what experiences you bring to your opinion. Then, recognize and verify them as people.”
to understand
Understanding why they are worried and acknowledging the amount of false information currently in circulation is the best way to start these conversations, Professor Leesk said.
“We are still learning about these vaccines. There is a question mark, we can’t gross them,” she said.
Find motivation
“Try to work together [someone’s] Motivation for vaccination, “said Professor Leesk.
“It’s about understanding where the motive comes from and asking them,’What are your plans in the event of an outbreak?'” “Are you worried about your friends and family?” To get them to think about the contributions they can make.
“We always want to see the economy thrive again so that people can lead a quality life, to see why we are vaccinated and to see our loved ones reunited.”
And what if you feel angry yourself? Breathe
“If you feel different and frustrated, hug yourself and sit down for a while,” said Professor Leesk.
“Strategic: What is the goal of the conversation here? Are we just going to end the discussion or are we trying to have a calm and constructive conversation?”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
