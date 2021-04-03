New research discovers that stress hormones cause hair loss





Can be reduced stress What is the secret to hair growth? according to New research That may be exactly what Harvard University’s Department of Stem Cell Regenerative Biology is headed by Choi Seihisa. Generally speaking, a person has three stages in the hair growth cycle: growth, degeneration, and rest. In the first stage, the hair is a continuously extruded shaft, but in the second stage, the hair stops growing and the lower part contracts. However, in the third stage, the hair will eventually fall out. It has long been known that stress is associated with hair falling out prematurely in stage 3 as well as the overall association between hair loss and chronic stress itself, but behind this association. One exact mechanism remained a mystery. It is known that hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs) play an important role in hair growth by interpreting internal and external signals. Knowing this, Cho and other researchers tested the role played by other areas of the body, especially the adrenal glands, which produce stress hormones, in the cycle. To do this, they surgically removed them from the mice. In the absence of the adrenal glands that produce stress hormones, the “rest” phase in the mouse hair cycle was much shorter and the hair follicles grew about three times as normal. However, ingestion of corticosterone, a stress hormone produced by the adrenal glands of animals, suppressed hair growth. So does corticosterone play a role in making hair loss? That’s what this means. HFSC does not detect the hormone itself, but detects stress hormones via signals. This was determined when researchers selectively removed a protein known as the glucocorticoid receptor in the papillary line. These receptors are the means by which hormones signal HFSC. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} But how does the dermal papilla transmit the signal? Studies show that this is done via another protein, growth arrest specific 6 (GAS6). Through this protein, the signal is passed to HFSC via another protein, the receptor AXL. Results of these surveys published in academic journals Nature , Essentially, can plan the process by which stress affects hair loss and pave the way for helping treat stress-induced hair loss. In addition, the findings also show COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The pandemic caused considerable stress on the masses of the world as the fight against the disease intensified. However, this investigation warns that multiple issues need to be further investigated. For example, corticosterone is not considered to be a human stress hormone, but simply a rodent equivalent to human cortisol. So I don’t know if the process is exactly the same. Second, the stages of the hair cycle have different periods between humans, so it is unclear whether hormones affect it in the same way. Third, the GAS6 protein is not limited to just this one particular signal. In fact, researchers have found that they are involved in the expression of several different genes involved in HFSC. Therefore, tampering with it can have other unexpected consequences. In particular, there are concerns that this can lead to the growth of HFSC, which can unknowingly cause mutations. Also note that there are different types of stress-related hair loss.according to Mayo Clinic , One of these is telogen effluvium, which confirms that the hair is pushed into telogen and leads to severe hair loss. However, the other two are different. One of them, known as trichotillomania, is a condition in which stress, frustration, and other negative emotions form the fascinating urge to pull hair. This is literally the definition of “pulling hair.” The third format is very different. This condition, known as alopecia areata, is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss caused by the body’s own immune system attacking the hair follicles. There are many potential causes for this condition, one of which is high stress, but the condition itself is also known to be a source of significant psychological stress. Nonetheless, the results of this study found a valuable link between stress and hair loss. This can pave the way for future research that can further explore these relationships.

