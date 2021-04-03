Speakers encourage FDA to take a positive view of reused drug vs. COVID

Manila, Philippines-The Ministry of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) need to more actively study the safety and efficacy of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, Lord Allan Velasco. Says.

In a statement, Mr. Velasco said Filipinos should be “desperate for treatment” and the government should inform the public of all options for preventing and treating diseases that are currently devastating the metropolitan area and neighboring states. Said that.

“With the proliferation of cases and more deaths, regulators need to consider the safety and efficacy of reusable drugs against ivermectin and other COVID-19.” He added. approach. People need alternative therapies to prevent or treat COVID-19. “

Survivor

Vice-Chairman and Bagon Henneracion, Bernadette Elera, 1-Pac-Man, Enrico Pineda, and Anacarsgan, Michael Defender, promoted the use of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

Both Pineda and Defender are survivors of COVID-19. Defensor said he took ivermectin with vitamins and supplements during his home quarantine.

Previously, the FDA closed Dr. Ayn Randrit’s lab, which was formulating ivermectin for sale to COVID-19 patients.

In a house hearing, the FDA said it would discuss with pharmaceutical companies how to quickly track pending applications for ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

DOH said more scientific evidence is needed to prove the efficacy of the drug against the virus.

However, Herrera reiterated the position of ivermectin advocates that ivermectin is a cheap and effective alternative medicine for COVID-19 and can “dramatically reduce” mortality. She said the FDA should remain “open-minded” about ivermectin as a regulator, as it is much cheaper than other drugs currently used to treat COVID-19.

