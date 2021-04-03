Saskatchewan adds 280 COVID-19 infections, no new deaths





Saskatchewan Government has 280 new reports COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) There are no new deaths in the case on Saturday. Officials said the total number of deaths had previously been misreported, so it was misreported as 437 on Friday, which should be 436. Regina reports 127 new COVID-19 cases and Saskatoon reports 51 new cases. read more: Alberta Health investigates outbreak of COVID-19 associated with P.1 variant travelers The 7-day average for new daily cases is 220, or 17.9 per 100,000. There are 189 inpatients with COVID-19, 42 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Regina has the highest number of 26 patients receiving intensive care. The story continues under the ad A total of 3,336 COVID-19 tests were processed on Friday. As of Friday, screening in Saskatchewan identified 2,226 variants of concern. VOCs have been reported in the Far Northeast (2) Northwest (1), North Central (16), Saskatoon (117), Central West (12), Central East (32), Regina (1,578), Southwest (1,578). I will. 7), South Central (173) and Southeast (157) zones. There are 131 cases in which the area of ​​residence is pending. Saskatchewan authorities are urging residents to keep their Easter weekends safe, following public health recommendations and measures. Authorities are urging residents to consider virtualizing the rally and keep Easter egg hunts only in their immediate households. Trend story Three Ways Ottawa Can Cool the Housing Market With a Federal Budget

A signed letter written by Saskatchewan doctors and health officials states that vaccination is important but insufficient to control the spread of harmful COVID-19 mutants in the state. I am. The story continues under the ad “From now on, some people will not survive to see those normal days unless they take all other public health precautions seriously.” Signers urge residents to go beyond complying with enforced restrictions, comparing the situation to driving in a terrible storm. “If you’re unaware of a frozen road, have poor visibility, and are rushing at a speed limit that can plunge into a ditch, the risk is too great.” read more: Family visits are restricted in southern Saskatchewan.Medical facilities for palliative care and end-of-life care Signers ask residents to plan virtual gatherings rather than meet in person. Healthcare workers said that intergenerational transmission is one of the leading causes of COVID infection. “Vacation trips can carry the virus in the state. Usually, cases surge after holidays. Easter takes us to another turning point,” the letter read. “We are asking you to ask yourself. Should I do it just because I can do it?” “That means avoiding non-essential trips anywhere outside your home community and postponing that Easter family gathering until next year,” the letter read. To read the entire letter and see who signed it, news release. The story continues under the ad A total of 5,504 COVID-19 vaccines were given on Friday. View link »

