Studies show that some human genes revive in the afterlife brain





According to a new study, certain cells in the human brain are still active hours after we die. In a new study published in the British weekly magazine Nature, researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago examined gene expression in fresh brain tissue. A study entitled “Selective time-dependent changes in activity and cell-specific gene expression in the human postmortem brain” was published on March 23, 2021. To simulate what happens after death, researchers examined tissue samples taken from patients during routine brain surgery. They even found that some cells increased their activity and even grew to huge proportions. Genes whose expression was increased after the postmortem interval were specific for one type of cell called inflammatory cells called glial cells. Researchers have observed that glial cells grow and germinate arm-like appendages that are hours long after death. Glial cells are non-neuronal cells of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and peripheral nervous system and do not generate electrical impulses. According to researchers led by Fabien Dachet, these findings confirm that genes involved in brain activity are more likely to be degraded during the postmortem period. Researchers need to apply additional scrutiny to raise awareness of the extraordinary value of fresh human brain tissue for genomic research and to interpret the results of human postmortem brain studies. Said there is. “Genome-wide measurements of RNA completeness number stability as a function of PMI from studies such as those shown here, in fact, determine the stability of individual genes and exons as a function of time and temperature, and perhaps Can be used to fix. During PMI. “Ongoing changes, such as pre-mortem hypoxia, can also play an important role in certain RNAs, so this modification should be combined with knowledge of the cause and timing of death.” Meanwhile, Dr. Julian Ojebo, an anesthesia and critical care specialist registrar / associate fellow at the Teaching Hospital in Edo, said the study was ultra-high-tech and nothing could be mentioned in the study in Nigeria. Said. .. “But despite the general knowledge that neurons cannot grow once they are damaged, there is growing interest in them achieving some growth and replacement even when they are damaged. “Therefore, the authors are trying to compare the genomics and proteomics of normal brain tissue with the brain of diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. “The only way to get these tissues is when the patient dies, the brain is quickly harvested for research, and the tissues are taken according to epilepsy diagnosis and management protocols, including biopsy. But it can’t be done in this environment, “he said. Also, Dr. Ibrahim Kranga Sreyman, a family doctor consultant and director of family medicine at the University of Ilorin, states that the information in this study is not for human consumption, but for purposes. To continue reading this story https://healthwise.punchng.com/ Copyright punch. all rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written permission of PUNCH. contact information: [email protected]

