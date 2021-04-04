CDC: NH Residents Out of 19 Sick Due to Salmonella Outbreaks Related to Wild Songbirds | Animals

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire is one of eight states with cases of Salmonella associated with wild songbirds.
Federal agencies have been investigating 19 Salmonella outbreaks nationwide since December. Eight people were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported.
According to the CDC, one case has been reported in New Hampshire. Other affected states are California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington.
Last week, the CDC issued a warning to people not to touch or feed wild birds with their bare hands, and to always wash their hands after touching bird feeders or bird baths.
“Interviews with sick people and laboratory tests of sick and dead birds show that contact with wild songbirds and bird feeders is likely to make people sick in this outbreak. It shows, “said the news release.
The outbreak could be more widespread, officials said, as many people infected with Salmonella have recovered without medical care and have not been tested.
According to the CDC, birds can carry bacteria like Salmonella while looking healthy. The bacteria can spread among bird species, pets, and people, he said.
Officials investigating outbreaks in Oregon and Washington collected samples from sick or dead wild pine siskin. Analysis has shown that Salmonella strains from birds are closely associated with the bacteria found in sick people, according to the CDC.
The CDC advises weekly cleaning and disinfection of bird feeders and bird baths to keep pets away from these items and the area below them. If you find a sick or dead bird in your yard, remove the feeder or bath for two weeks and then clean it outdoors.
Also, after touching bird feeders and bird baths, handling birds with gloves, touching pets and pet supplies, picking up pet excrement, and before eating or drinking, soap and water. He also said that it is important to wash your hands.
Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and gastric spasm, and symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after ingesting the bacteria. Most recover in 4-7 days without treatment.
..
