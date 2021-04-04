Chicago COVID: Health officials say restrictions may be reinstated in the suburbs of Cook County as coronavirus cases continue to grow.





Chicago (WLS)-Suburban Cook County may be on the verge of imposing new restrictions after health officials report a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. “In our jurisdiction alone, we saw over 600 new cases in suburban Cook,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin. “And that means we are at the beginning of another surge.” Currently, county health officials have said that if these numbers do not decrease, the increase in incidents could lead to new restrictions. According to recent data, the most significant increase in cases was between the 20s and 30-year-old groups, with positive rates almost doubling over the past few weeks. “Our overall positive rate is probably now around 5, dropping to 3, which is a big problem,” said Dr. Rubin. Despite the growing ongoing vaccination efforts, the increasing number of cases has led county authorities to consider what needs to be done. Related: Allergies or COVID: How to tell the difference “We may need to crack down within a few days. I haven’t promised it in any way,” said Dr. Rubin. “We need to accurately assess what activities and movements are actually driving this surge.” That can mean regaining restrictions on your business. “We need to stay safe, and they really are the message, and we are our [mitigation]Please refrain from indoor activities, restaurants, fitness clubs, etc. I hope we don’t reach the point where we may need to do so, “added Dr. Rubin. Archie On, who lives in Evanston, has seen so many changes in his city over the past year. “This will be a big setback. Obviously, many restaurants here are struggling,” said On. “There are many restaurants that are closed, so I hope it doesn’t happen.” Related: COVID Vaccine: Read these tips before taking a shot He and his family are still mostly at home, hoping that others who might think the worse is over will do the same. “People are vaccinated and think they’re safe. I think they’re probably safe, but at the same time, I don’t think they should be so relaxed,” Ong added. For now, health officials recommend keeping things outdoors while wearing a mask to keep distance. The featured video is from a previous report.

