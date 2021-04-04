There are 34,157 active COVID cases in Massachusetts, the state has announced 2,263 new cases, and an additional 30 have died.





Active COVID Massachusetts infectious diseases increased to 34,157 on Saturday, up from 33,424 the day before, according to the latest data from the Public Health Service. State health officials confirmed another 2,263 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. According to the Public Health Service, this is based on 116,516 new molecular tests. Authorities also announced an additional 30 COVID-related deaths, with pandemic deaths reaching 16,938. The 7-day average of positive tests was 2.44%, down from 2.55% the day before. Over the last few weeks, new infectious diseases have continued to grow in a nasty way. According to the data, the number of cases last week increased by 20% from the previous week and increased by 44% after hitting the post-surge low in the week of February 28th. Since the pandemic began, authorities have identified a total of 602,792 COVID-19 cases across the state. Currently, there are 707 COVID patients hospitalized on Saturday. Of these, 164 are in the intensive care unit and 93 are intubated. The average age of hospitalized patients is 64 years. Massachusetts has been vaccinated a total of 3,832,132 times so far, and currently 1,450,030 inhabitants are fully vaccinated. New cases continue to be the highest in the 0-19 year old group, with 6,959 cases reported in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Public Health Service. The 20s make up the second largest age group, with 6,155 reported in the last two weeks. More cities and towns in Massachusetts at high risk for COVID-19 This week it increased to 55, According to the latest data from the Public Health Service, it increased from 32 in the previous week. These communities include Abington, Adams, Athol, Ayer, Barnstable, Blackstone, Brewster, Brockton, Canton, Carver, Chicopee, Dennis, Dracut, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Freetown, Granby, Halifax, Hampden, Hanson, Harwich. , Lakeville is included. , Lawrence, Lowell, Radrow, Lynn, Mansfield, Mashpie, Meshuen, Milford, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Atlboro, Orange, Palmer, Peabody, Pembroke, Plainville, Plymouth, Rainham, Sandwich, Saugus, Seekonk , Southborough, Springfield, Sutton, Templeton, Tinsborough, Ware, West Boylston, West Bridgewater, Williamstown, Yarmouth. The total number of COVID-19 cases by county is as follows: Barnstable County: 12,432 Berkshire County: 5,641 Bristol County: 60,549 Dukes County: 1,004 Essex County: 90,089 Franklin County: 2,245 Hampden County: 46,464 Hampshire County: 8,428 Middle Sex County: 123,681 Nantucket County: 1,347 Norfolk County: 50,489 Plymouth County: 44,673 Suffolk County: 85,736 Worcester County: 71,071

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos