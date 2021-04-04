COVID-19 “Long-distance carrier” confirms side effects of virus for several months after diagnosis

Columbia, Missouri (KMIZ)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 can confirm various long-term side effects. According to the CDC, these side effects can last from weeks to months.

These side effects are:

Tired

Dyspnea

cough

Joint pain

Chest pain

Forgetfulness

depression.

muscle pain

headache

heat

Palpitations

rash

Hair loss

Loss of taste / smell

anxiety

Mary Grove, a teacher living in St. Louis, was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-November and is still working on the long-term side effects of the virus.

“Unfortunately, I call you a long-haul carrier,” Globe said. “Basically, I’m extremely tired and tired from waking up to going to bed. I don’t care how much sleep I have.”

Globe says she is still suffering from other symptoms.

“I have what they call a’brain fog’, which is frustrating, especially in the work I do,” Globe said. “I [also] It has the effect of hair loss that is seen in many people … When I brush my hair in the morning, I’m a little scared of the lumps of hair coming out. “

Globe says she is currently meeting with an expert to help her symptoms.

“I still have problems with coughing and breathing,” Globe said. “I try to get a lot of vitamins every day to help, [and have] Various things for the lungs I have to use [like] Just to keep things going with various inhalers. “

Globe believes that he is slow to see changes in side effects, but says it takes a long time.

“I think you know that it’s getting better every month … it’s just these little little baby steps,” Globe said.

She says doctors don’t know exactly how long these symptoms will last, but they keep telling her, “Be patient, keep doing what you’re doing … and it’ll get better.” I did.

Some are COVID-19 long-haul carriers have experienced some symptomatic relief Globe, who used the coronavirus vaccine, said no significant changes have been seen since the first Pfizer vaccine in January. She said the vaccine had no side effects.

“I’m not [having any improvement in my symptoms] But it’s okay, “Globe said. [and] I’m glad that some people seem to be helping to relieve their symptoms. “

Globe said that as soon as the coronavirus vaccine became available, he advised anyone to give it to avoid the same experience she is currently experiencing.

The CDC states that the coronavirus vaccine has been shown to be “very effective in preventing COVID-19.”

Both the Pfizer vaccine and the modelna vaccine need to be given twice, but the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only needs to be given once.

“Don’t be noisy. You can protect you by shooting your arm,” Globe said. “Even if you get sick, it will still reach where you haven’t experienced that many of us you don’t want it to have.”

Globe says he has been passionate about helping others get vaccinated since this experience. She says she helped more than 900 people book vaccines.

“It started as a family and then [helping] “Oh, can you give me your number,” Globe said with his friends. Use. ”

according to State Vaccination Dashboard, Over 2.65 million coronavirus vaccines have been distributed to Missouri residents. From March 25th to March 31st, a little less than 300,000 doses were administered.

According to the dashboard, Boon County is currently the second most vaccinated jurisdiction in the state, with 32.3% of the population receiving at least one vaccination. The county is behind Joplin County, and just 33% of the population has been vaccinated at least once.

According to the dashboard, Plaskey County is currently the last ranked state in the state, with 8.3% of the population receiving at least one vaccination.

