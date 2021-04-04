This is how chronic stress leads to hair loss





If you were wondering Pandemic hairfall is real,rest assured. Researchers at Harvard University have identified the biological mechanisms by which chronic stress damages hair follicle stem cells and confirm long-standing observations that stress can lead to hair loss. In a study on mice published in NatureResearchers have found that major stress hormones put hair follicle stem cells in a long telogen phase without regenerating hair follicles or hair. Researchers have identified specific cell types and molecules responsible for relaying stress signals to stem cells and have shown that this pathway can be potentially targeted to restore hair growth. , Written by Jassica Lau. Harvard Gazette.. “My lab is interested in understanding how stress affects stem cell biology and tissue biology. This is what happens to the skin and hair when stressed. Partly spurred by the fact that there is a story that everyone can share about what happens. Alvin and Esta star associate Ya-Chieh Hsu, as a skin stem cell biologist, does stress really affect? Please, and more importantly, I realized that I couldn’t provide a satisfactory answer as to what the mechanism would be if it had an effect. Author. “Skin provides a manageable and accessible system for studying this important issue in detail. In this study, stress actually delays stem cell activation and hair follicle stem cells regenerate tissue. It turns out that it radically changes the frequency of doing things. “ Read also: Why bad hair days still bother us Researchers studied a mouse model of chronic stress and found that hair follicle stem cells remained in telogen for a very long time without tissue regeneration. Corticosterone, the major stress hormone produced by the adrenal glands, has been upregulated by chronic stress. When mice were given corticosterone, the stress effect on stem cells was reproduced. The human equivalent hormone is cortisol, which is also upregulated under stress and is often referred to as the “stress hormone”. “This result suggests that elevated stress hormones actually have a negative effect on hair follicle stem cells,” Sue said. “But when I removed the source of stress hormones, I was really surprised.” Under normal conditions, hair follicle regeneration slows down over time. As the animal ages, the telogen period becomes longer. However, when researchers removed stress hormones, stem cell telogen became very short, and mice constantly entered a growing phase to regenerate hair follicles throughout their lives, even in old age.

