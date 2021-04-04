EnviroKlenz Air Purifier Review 2021: Best Air Purifier for Covid-19

Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may get commissions from purchases made from our links. Retailers may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For years, air purifiers have been House, But it’s not really a must-have device unless you lived in a smokey environment or maybe not Prone to allergies..But the rise of COVID Has changed everything, and air purifiers have become a must-have item as soon as it comes to keeping the air in your space clean and virus-free.

The best air purifier brands have doubled their technology in recent months with powerful units that can capture and destroy harmful bacteria such as the Covid-19 virus.

One of these brands is Enviro Klenz, which Air system plus air purifier It is said to be 99.9% effective in preventing viruses. EnviroKlenz uses a premium HEPA filtration system, bactericidal UVC light, and “advanced chemicals” (more on this later) to allow medium-sized air purifiers to filter pathogens that are essentially about one-quarter the size. Was shown in the test. SARS-CoV-2 virus — A virus that causes another name, Covid-19.

“When Enviro Klenz decided to outsource third-party testing, we under the guidance of the FDA, on behalf of or more challenging viruses to eliminate phi-X174 (about Covid-19 and influenza particles) I did what I consider to be a 1/4 size virus). ” George Negron, Vice President of Customer Relationships and Operations at Enviro Klenz. “Our third-party tests have shown a 99.9% removal within 2 hours.”

In addition to the phi-X174 virus (the FDA essentially calls it Covid’s “surrogate virus”), EnviroKlenz has also been tested against Staphylococcus epidermidis (bacteria) and Escherichia coli (bacteria). , 99.9% of the results were obtained. Reduction rates for all three pathogens. According to EnviroKlenz, air purifiers were also able to effectively capture and filter droplets in the air, so they are often infected with the Covid-19 virus.

We tested the Enviro Klenz Air System Plus in our home (about 2000 sq ft) and found a noticeable difference in air quality. Reduced air stagnation and stuffiness, and improved allergies (I had a cat and the air purifier was able to effectively catch and reduce allergies and pet sebum, making my throat less dry and my eyes watery. did not).

The air purifier works through a high-end HEPA filter, which is a “high efficiency particulate air” filter. In essence, it is an ultra-fine mesh filter that captures and traps dust, pollen, mold and other potentially harmful particles in the air. The EnviroKlenz air purifier also has military-grade air cartridges, the company says, working to remove and destroy toxic and harmful odors, chemicals and pathogens.Company’s “Nano Active” technology Neutralizes chemicals and odors by decomposing harmful compounds until they are inactive. “The technology has been tested and certified for a wide range of chemical pollution mitigation measures, including highly toxic chemical weapons,” said EnviroKlenz.

However, what sets the Air System Plus apart from other air purifiers on the market is the use of two 9-watt bulbs that use the power of UV-C light to enhance sterilization. EnviroKlenz says its UV-C system also helps to clean up the system internally.

Units that look industrial are not as attractive as some other units Top air purifier on the market, But it was smaller and unobtrusive than we saw in the photo and easily tucked into the corner of our living room. The 4-speed blower was also surprisingly quiet, and even at the top speed setting, the air purifier was louder. Fan.. Everything is set up in minutes and the front control panel is very easy to use and monitor.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Air System Plus can be completely eliminated. CoronavirusHowever, turning on the unit while we were at home definitely helped us with peace of mind.

According to Negron, Enviro Klenz’s sales are “up about 400% year-on-year” as people across the country are looking for ways to keep their homes safe while preventing the spread of the coronavirus. “Both the CDC and EPA state that the use of air purifiers is designed to reduce the risk of airborne transmission,” he says. “We cannot guarantee that Covid-19 will not be available, but it can However, exchanging air can significantly reduce the risk of viral particles in the air and infection in enclosed spaces. “

And while Covid’s fears continue to dominate the recent debate, Negron says there are long-term benefits to having an air purifier. After the pandemic Similarly, as a way for people to control their indoor air environment.

“I think the desire to buy an air purifier was a heightened awareness. Hyper awareness Of all the terrible things that can float in the air, “says Negron. “We pay close attention to what’s in the water, the food we eat, but we didn’t really think about what could float in the air. The pandemic is unknown. It shows that it is better to prepare now for the event. “

“One of the major misconceptions is that people think that the air system needs to be implemented only when there is a negative threat that leads to poor air quality (ie, mitigation of wildfire smoke and mold). That’s it, “he continues. “The air system needs to operate regularly to filter and provide clean air. Just like taking vitamins, the air in the room needs to be regularly observed and processed. [use it as] Active measures to help our immune system and not wait until we get sick. “