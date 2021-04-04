Think twice before laminating vaccine cards

Vaccine eligibility in the United States is expanding rapidly and its popularity is also increasing. Small white card at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Plans to establish evidence of standardized vaccination Still under developmentMany people hold the Covid-19 vaccine card as a potential form of social currency.

And Staples Office depot, Offers to help keep them safe Free lamination..

You may want to laminate your vaccine card as soon as possible, but over time, there are a few things to consider in advance.

Here’s what you need to know about the coveted vaccine card laminate:

Please double check your information

If you are vaccinated with two doses, be sure to receive both doses and record them on your card before laminating.

Double-check that all information is accurate, including name, date of birth, vaccine date and location.

Make sure you have a backup

Before laminating the cards, you should always make a backup of the cards.

Dr. Linawen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, told CNN that he recommends taking a picture of the card after each dose.

“In case you lose your physical card, take the first shot and then take a photo after the second shot,” she said. “Save the photo on your mobile phone and email yourself a copy for your safety.”

Wen also recommends copying the card and keeping it in the same place as other important documents such as birth certificates.

After this, if you want to laminate the cards, Wen says, “Do it.”

Know what to do if your card is damaged or lost

There is concern that the laminating process may damage the card, bleed ink, or make it unreadable.

However, there are options even if the card is damaged during the lamination process.

If your card is damaged or lost, you will need to contact your vaccine provider to get another card.

If you have trouble contacting your provider CDC directory State Health Department Vaccination Information System (IIS)

The CDC itself does not have vaccination record information, but providers must report vaccinations to their respective state IIS or registry. Contact your state’s phone number or email address to access your records and get a new card.

Proof is the most important — whether it is laminated

If you need a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, some people are worried that laminating the vaccine card may cause problems in the future.

Still, Wen says don’t worry.

“If you decide to get a booster later, you can always get another card,” she said. “I wouldn’t make it a deterrent.”

Ultimately, it’s proof that everything is the trump card — whether it’s laminated.

“If you want to perform all the other steps above, you don’t even need a laminate,” Wen said. “The important thing is to have easy access to vaccination evidence.”

As long as you have your card, you are in a good place.Don’t forget not share it On social media.