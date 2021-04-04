Outdated social distance measurements are not as effective as we think

Many governments around the world have “social distance” measures such as floor tile markers, posters, taped sinks, one-seat away schemes to prevent people from passing each other and reduce the risk of COVID. Is being carried out.
It’s a familiar sight at work, in shopping centers, in the gym, and even on the streets of many countries.
For over a year, experts have advised that people should be at least 2 meters away from people they don’t live with.
Many facilities around the world have adopted social distance expansion policies, but science is advancing.
Experts urge governments to rethink their approach for months, warning that measuring social distance alone is not sufficient to prevent COVID-19 infection and transmission.
Abolished social distance measurement
Report published in BMJ “2 meters or 1 meter: what is the evidence of physical distance at covid-19?” The rule of social distance is that COVID is based on the movement of the virus or large droplets and small aerial droplets. It states that it has been discontinued because it is based on estimates.
The World Health Organization advises people to stay at least one meter away, but the report’s authors say the communication is more complex than previously thought.The origin of the rule dates back to the 19th century, but recent studies have shown that water droplets carry it. COVID can move more than 2 meters When released by coughing or screaming.
Recently, it has become clear that droplets carrying covids are not the only way for transmission to occur. Infection can also be caused by air exposure.
Fine virus particles from water droplets can remain in the air for hours. Outdoors, these can quickly be blown away. However, indoors, without proper ventilation, droplets can accumulate rapidly.
Masks are an important means of reducing the risk of infection. Not only do they block droplets from the air, they also ensure that COVID-positive people do not emit infectious droplets in the air.
But the mask is not 100%. As a result, some studies have shown that prolonged staying in a closed room with a COVID-positive patient increases the potential risk of getting the virus.
Numerous superspreader studies show evidence that COVID has been reached Get longer in the cold and old air environment.
(Photo: Photo by Gus Fring of Pexels)
Read again: Zero new COVID-19 cases, recorded deaths in Navajo Nation: this is what they did
Temperature check is not as effective as you might think
According to the World Health Organization Temperature screening at the inlet and outlet alone is not effective In preventing international spread. WHO warnings are due to the varying incubation period of the virus, which can lead to symptoms such as fever within a few days of infection.
Instead, WHO is calling on the government to tighten the distribution and verification of health declarations for more effective preventive measures.
Other experts say that temperature checking provides some means of detection, There are restrictions It is often misunderstood. In addition, these social distance methods provide the general public with a false sense of security.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo
Related article: Face masks strapped with chemical cocktails threaten health and the environment
Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Science Times.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit