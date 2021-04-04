



Say hello to fellow chocolates. Do you still enjoy the hits after enjoying the Easter eggs on the weekends? See the health benefits of chocolate. Chocolate contains flavonoids, substances known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help remove the substances that cause illness in the body. It is also rich in the amino acid tryptophan, an essential component of the pleasant neurotransmitter serotonin. Chocolate contains not only tryptophan, but also phenylethylamine. The body converts this into the neurotransmitter dopamine, which helps us experience joy. The Maya considered chocolate sacred and believed that dark ones had medicinal properties. Chocolate comes from the Theobroma cacao tree. Theo means God in Greek, and Broma means food, so it is sometimes called “God’s food.” From a health perspective, cocoa is an important ingredient in chocolate. And flavonoids are found in cacao trees. As a powerful antioxidant, it protects cells and tissues from damage caused by “free radicals” associated with the development of coronary heart disease and cancer. 1997 study Harvard University Guna researchers were at an important moment in believing that cocoa had significant health benefits.Kuna living on the offshore islands Panama, Very low blood pressure, longevity, and lower incidence of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and cancer than its peers in mainland Panama. Researchers have identified a major difference between Kuna on the island and Kuna on the mainland. Kuna consumes a lot of cocoa and, on average, drinks more than 5 glasses of cocoa a day. In addition to its cardiovascular benefits, cocoa flavonoids



May also help improve the next muscle recovery



Vigorous exercise according to Liam CoreA researcher at the University of Huddersfield’s Faculty of Health Sciences, the natural form of cocoa beans contains large amounts of antioxidants, but the process of turning the beans into sticks reduces the cocoa flavonoid content and cocoa. Studies show that natural cocoa powder contains nearly 10 times more flavonoids than cocoa that has undergone this process. When it comes to Easter eggs, dark chocolate often contains higher levels of flavonoids than milk chocolate. For example, a high percentage (75% or more) of dark chocolate in 25g may contain more than 80mg of cocoa flavonoids, compared to less than about 10mg per 25g of milk chocolate eggs. So where does it leave us in terms of health benefits? Studies show that dark chocolate and cocoa products containing at least 200 mg of cocoa flavonoids improve the ability to dilate or dilate blood vessels and help the body regulate blood pressure and blood flow to organs. In addition to its cardiovascular benefits, cocoa flavonoids may also help improve muscle recovery after strenuous exercise, thanks to their powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Recent studies have found that a single high dose of 1,245 mg of cocoa flavonoids slightly improves muscle recovery. An important issue for chocolate, a health food, is energy, fat and sugar that do not meet government diet recommendations. And many studies on the health benefits of chocolate and cocoa can be of poor quality or contaminated with funding from the confectionery industry. To counter this, a team of Australian researchers decided to consider the cost-effectiveness of eating dark chocolate as a way to prevent heart disease. In the best scenario, we estimated that 10,000 people would have to eat 100g of dark chocolate daily for more than 10 years to lower blood pressure and blood cholesterol enough to prevent heart attack and stroke in 85 people. It’s up to more readers than I to calculate the number of Easter eggs. In the meantime, don’t let this scientific blast let you enjoy the rest of your Easter egg stash. muirishouston.com, [email protected]

