The Minister of Health defends the deployment of the vaccine as Queensland has not recorded new local Covid cases.Coronavirus

Health Minister Greg Hunt praises the best health authorities behind the vaccine deployment as a “national hero” and in the face of dissatisfaction from state governments in Australia to vaccinate “as intended” Defended the timing of the vaccine stage.

in the meantime, Queensland is investigating ways to prevent the virus from spreading outside the hospital, so no new cases of locally obtained Covid-19 have been recorded.

As of Sunday, more than 841,000 vaccines have been given, Hunt said.

Hunt also said he had a “very constructive” conversation. New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard said the state’s intention to expand its vaccine rollout, including opening 36 more vaccine clinics next week.

Asked about the government’s vaccine deployment goals, Hunt said the target dates for Pfizer 1A vaccination and AstraZeneca vaccination at 1A and 1B were “started as intended.” He also said Australia is on track towards the government’s revised goal of providing the first dose to all Australians by October.

Hunt defended Australia’s pandemic response, including efforts to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine locally, and specifically nominated health officials such as Secretary Brendan Murphy, Deputy Secretary Caroline Edwards, and Deputy Secretary Michael Kidd.

“They are national heroes,” he said.

Opposition health spokesman Mark Butler spoke shortly after Hunt and accused the minister of not answering questions directly about when the vaccine phase would be completed.

“There is a clear time frame, and 1a was scheduled to be completed last week. Minister Hunt was asked several times at a press conference an hour ago, but when 1a will be completed, and he has a timeline. I refused to give it. That’s not enough, “he said.

Butler also called for more transparency about the progress of the government’s deployment of vaccination.

“Australian people are worth knowing when to vaccinate. No other stage can be started until these early stages are complete.

“We are far behind schedule,” Butler said.

Formerly the Federal Minister Peter Dutton He admitted that there are occasional “hiccups” in the nationwide deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine, but Australia says it is not in the same “crazy panic” as the United States and the United Kingdom to achieve it.

Thousands of people in the United Kingdom and the United States are still infected with the virus and have died, so vaccination is an urgent need, he said.

“We didn’t live in that environment, we don’t want to live,” Dutton told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“Sometimes we have problems with vaccine deployment, but we work with the state and work with the GP … to deal with the virus over the last calendar year.”

NSW is stepping up its vaccination rollout with the opening of 36 new clinics.

It follows interstate dissatisfaction with the stagnation of federal-controlled deployments, which states feel unfairly condemned.

“We hope that other states and territories will be involved,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd on Saturday.

By the end of March, 4 million Australians were scheduled to jab, but more than 3.3 million failed to reach their goals.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is given to many vaccinated Australians, has been scrutinized since the admission of a man in Melbourne. With rare blood coagulation disorders..

The man received an AstraZeneca jab on March 22, and was the first Australian to be known to develop the disease, affecting a small number of vaccinated people in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Professor Kidd emphasized that the risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19 in the rarely vaccinated Australian population is “much greater” than the “very rare” thrombosis.

The Therapeutic Goods Department and the Australian Immunization Technology Advisory Group have consulted with the government’s central medical advisory body throughout the Easter weekend, incorporating input from UK and European counterparts.

According to Kidd, the first TGA review found that thrombosis was “highly” likely to be associated with AstraZeneca vaccination in men.

NSW is preparing for a large-scale deployment

Meanwhile, the Government of New South Wales is preparing to significantly expand its vaccine deployment if the federal government agrees to market it to the state.

A spokeswoman for the New South Wales Department of Health said on Sunday that it had already opened 79 clinics for health services and plans to open another 36 vaccine clinics next week.

“NSW Health is preparing for a large-scale vaccine deployment, subject to federal support and vaccine supply,” said a spokesman.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison vaccinated New South Wales after New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian wrote to him Wednesday night requesting him to increase the state’s role in the Covid-19 vaccination program. Agreed to support the provision of.

Beregikrian said on Saturday that New South Wales would help manage Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the state’s federal-controlled vaccination program.

“The Prime Minister is pleased with the letter … We welcomed our offer,” she confirmed.

“Good news” in Queensland

In Queensland, there were no new cases of Covid-19 acquired locally on Sunday, only one of the international travelers already in quarantine.

“This is all part of a three-day blockade plan, testing a sufficient number of people, identifying close contacts and putting them in quarantine,” Health Minister Yvette Dat told reporters. To ensure the safety of everyone. ” on Sunday.

“This means we can open up the economy and enjoy Easter, and it’s great to see our travel agencies record record numbers.”

The two clusters that caused the blockade of more than 2 million people in Brisbane have been independently linked to hospital staff, and D’Ath said alternatives to case management are being considered.

“We are looking at the best models in the future to reduce the risk of Covid being transmitted to positive patients in the hospital system,” said D’Ath.

“We’re not suggesting that we’ll be one hospital across the state as we continue to use other hospitals outside the Brisbane region.”

Authorities are investigating the number of beds and services needed to consolidate Covid’s cases.

With 72 active cases in Queensland, D’Ath said he felt positive about post-blockade development given the high testing rates and low community infection rates.

“This is really good news for all these close contacts and all the tests we have done,” she said.