The wall of the heart grows as a memorial to a loved one taken by the coronavirus | Coronavirus





Sabrina Montgredge has witnessed most of the grief left behind with each death from Covid. The 28-year-old woman works in the intensive care unit at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and met hundreds of patients and their families during a pandemic. Not all patients have returned home. On Saturday, Montgregge was one of dozens of volunteers enthusiastically hand-painting a red heart on the opposite wall of Parliament, each representing a person who died of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom. “It’s about connecting with my family and looking back at what happened to my colleague’s work,” she said. Throughout the afternoon, the bereaved family also came to the National Covid Memorial Wall by the Thames and carried a red pen to remember their loved ones. Approximately 60,000 unique hearts have appeared on the 2 meter high wall since the wall began last Monday. Organizers expect to reach the target of 150,000 hearts by the middle of this week, reflecting the number of people who died from Covid-19 on the UK death certificate ( Official government statistics). The country has recorded more than 149,000 deaths to date, the largest casualty in Europe. Some visitors came at the request of others. The trainee’s lawyer, Yasmine Kibble, 25, lived near the south. London He was sent by his Manchester dialect mother to commemorate his uncle, who died in Covid almost a year ago. “My mother sent me here because she’s stuck there,” she said. The bereaved families left their mark. Photo: Toby Melville / Reuters Matt Fowler lost his 56-year-old father, Ian, after getting sick on April 13th and March 19th last year. Critics say the government’s hesitation in ordering the first blockade may have caused the deaths of thousands... It was Fowler who started the memorial wall last Monday morning, painting the first of the 15,000 hearts painted that day. A reaction he felt was a reaction to the lack of an official public monument, which he did not anticipate the swell of support it received. Despite helping with the memorial initiative, Fowler struggles to digest the sea of ​​mind that stretches along the wall towards Lambeth Bridge, 500 meters from Westminster Bridge across from Big Ben. I admit. “It’s absolutely scary when you look at all the minds and think about what each represents,” he said. There is already talk of making the monument permanent. A discussion was held on the outlook between Lambeth Council officials and the organizers. This is a significant achievement for a project started a few days ago without the permission of the council. Labor Party leader, Keir Starmer, And Shadow Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry is one of the Labor Party lawmakers who visited. The wall attracted public attention. Pat Smith, 57, from East Sussex, came to pay homage. Her mother died shortly before the blockade, and she sympathized with those who had fought loss and sadness over the past year. After finishing her fifteenth mind, she said:

