The Main CDC reports a high number of cases as vaccine eligibility expands this week

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 295 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with no additional deaths. Cases continue to grow as the state prepares to open the vaccination door on Wednesday.

Health officials have raised concerns that the spring surge in incidents could jeopardize their efforts to eradicate the virus through herd immunity and are calling on Maine to be vaccinated. All Maine citizens over the age of 16 are eligible to take shots starting this Wednesday, as Maine expects to receive even higher doses.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 51,763 on Sunday. Of these, 39,520 have been confirmed by testing and 12,243 are considered potential cases of COVID-19. The 7-day average for new daily cases rose to 273.1 on Sunday, above Saturday’s 259.1 and much higher than last Saturday’s 194.4.

745 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Maine.

As of Sunday, 458,324 Maine received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 308,660 received the final dose. Of the 1.3 million people in Maine, 34.1% receive their first dose. According to the main CDC stats..

Meanwhile, discussions began on whether businesses and other public institutions should be established. “Vaccine passport” system To encourage vaccination and reduce its spread among unvaccinated people. Under such a system, for example, those who want to attend a concert must show proof of vaccination.

And last week, the director of operations at Thompsons Point, a popular venue in Portland, said the venue would consider using a viable passport system, if available. The business and health benefits are easy to see. If everyone at a particular event is vaccinated, the chances of the disease spreading are negligible.

However, opponents have expressed concern about health privacy. Should people be required to share personal health information in order to participate in public life?

Other states take different approaches. Last week in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning any company from demanding proof of vaccination. But in New York, authorities have developed a collaboration with IBM, the Excelsior Pass. This will allow vaccinated people to attend major venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Times Union Center in Albany.

Governor Janet Mills has the power to create such a system, but so far he hasn’t. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, said the idea not only had some public health benefits, but also raised privacy and equity issues.

“That approach … isn’t without worry,” Shah said last week. “There are serious concerns about data privacy and fairness. If your passport assumes you need to be vaccinated, we will be vaccinated against those people in the first place. Did you really do a good job? That’s why I think our focus right now is to get people who are eligible for vaccination. “

As of Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases by county was 5,473 in Androscoggin, 1,437 in Aroostook, 14,203 in Cumberland, 1,002 in Franklin, 1,087 in Hancock, 4,434 in Kennebec, and Knox. There were 819 cases, 680 cases in Lincoln, 2,628 cases in Oxford, and 4,727 cases. Penobscot, Piscataquis 389, Sagadahoc 1,009, Somerset 1,434, Wald 722, Washington 782, York 10,937.

By age, 16.5% of patients are under 20 years old, 18.2% are in their 20s, 14.3% are in their 30s, 13.2% are in their 40s, 15.3% are in their 50s, 11.4% are in their 60s, and 6.1% are in their 70s. 5% were over 80 years old.

The updated hospital capacity was not yet available on Sunday morning. Of the 73 patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Maine on Saturday, 28 received intensive care and 8 were on ventilator. A total of 379 97 intensive care unit beds were available in the state, and 319 240 ventilators were available. There was also a 446 alternative ventilator.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 130.8 million known cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2.85 million deaths worldwide on Sunday morning. In the United States, there were 30.6 million cases and 554,779 deaths.

This story will be updated.