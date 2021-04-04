“Life-changing”: NHS England launches 5-minute breast cancer treatment | Society





The new breast cancer treatment reduces the time some patients spend on hospitalization from two and a half hours to five minutes. A treatment called Fesgo is being rolled out throughout the United Kingdom. NHS It is provided to breast cancer patients who are receiving chemotherapy. It will be available to patients with HER2-positive breast cancer. HER2-positive breast cancer accounts for 15% of all such cancers. According to the NHS England, the injection significantly reduces the risk of Covid-19 infection in cancer patients by reducing the time spent in hospitalization. Charity Brest CEO Delice Morgan cancer Now, the NHS approval of Phesgo said it was “great news” for thousands of women who would benefit from “faster and kinder” treatments. She states: “By reducing patient hospitalization time, this more efficient treatment also promises to free up valuable time for healthcare professionals when the NHS is under unprecedented tension with Covid-19. To do.” According to the NHS England, more than 3,600 new patients benefit from this treatment annually. Fesgo is a fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab and trastuzumab, both previously given as separate intravenous infusions. Used in combination with chemotherapy to treat all stages of HER2-positive breast cancer. According to the NHS England, it takes only five minutes to prepare and administer treatment, while two infusions can take up to two and a half hours. Polarum, 51, from Newton-le-Willows, St. Helens, was one of the first patients to be diagnosed and treated for breast cancer in 2014. She states: It wouldn’t have come any further, as you could get this treatment through the NHS, unlock it and stop the shield. “ Mr. Lam added: “I’m currently using a combination of drugs that takes about an hour and a half to two hours to administer everything together and I have to go to the hospital to take them every three weeks. Five minutes Getting treatment means more time going for a walk, gardening, knitting, and helping your daughter practice cricket skills, which is a real life change. “

..





