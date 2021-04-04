Summit County Drive-Through Mass Vaccination Clinic Opened at County Trade Fair

Talmadge, Ohio — More Ohio citizens have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Tall Mudge Summit County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site opened its grand opening on Saturday, with approximately 1,500 people shot in the arms.

Health officials said there was some twist to resolve at first, but by the end of the day they were running faster than planned.

“Super fast, super easy,” said Jennifer Kelly of Akron.

It’s fast, easy, and efficient.

These were today’s words on Saturday at the trade fair, home of the county’s new drive-through mass vaccination clinic.

Kelly came to the drive-through site to take shots of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine.

“There are several different stations, the last one is vaccinated, then hang out to make sure nothing happens and then just go,” Kelly said.

Since then, the process has been repeated over 1,500 times.

“This is a quick way to push many vaccines when doing a drive-through,” said Donna Skoda of the Summit County Public Health Commission.

Skoda says he plans to receive the J & J vaccine 5,000 times a week and the clinic will operate 3-4 days a week, depending on the supply.

“If we run out of J & J, we’ll switch to Moderna or Pfizer,” Skoda said.

The schedule for the first two dates quickly filled up, but Skoda said there were plenty of vaccines available in clinics that were allowed to run for the next eight weeks.

“Don’t get frustrated. We’ll start the appointment. The appointment will continue. If you didn’t make a reservation for the first time in the first few times, check again,” Skoda said.

Those who were lucky enough to take part in the first attempt told News 5 how it went and why others should do it too.

Rebecca Cooper, who traveled from Kaiyahoga County, said, “It feels pretty well organized, as if I didn’t know what was coming, but everyone seemed to direct us, the amount of volume. Given that, I think it moved pretty fast. “

“The time of day is short. Be a good citizen as it is inconvenient at best and can help many people and affect the health of others and everyone around you. “Said Anthony Sebelbine, who also traveled from Kaiyahoga County.

The clinic will reopen on Wednesday.

These reservations are full, but Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday clinic reservations will begin online by noon on Monday.

Appointments can be scheduled to State Scheduling Portal.. The state scheduling portal will only show trade fairs if it is available. For more information on how to schedule an appointment Here..

