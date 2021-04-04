NIH Director: COVID Vaccine is the “answer to prayer”





Director National Institute of HealthDr. Francis Collins says he is in a “love your neighbor” moment when Americans can be vaccinated to protect others from serious illness and death. Good morning Easter morning! For those of you who don’t know, the National Institutes of Health is the world’s largest public funder of medical research. I am a doctor, a scientist, and an evangelical Christian. I believe that science and faith are not in conflict. They provide a complementary perspective, science answers questions that begin with “how,” and faith is often in a good position to answer “why.” Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health. CBS News

On Easter Sunday every day, I find a good reason to hope despite the tragedy COVID-19 Pandemic It took Life of over 500,000 Americans.. We seek ways to serve and love each other while keeping our families and communities safe. Today, millions of Americans are vaccinated daily. So hope isn’t right there – it’s here. But we haven’t reached the finish line yet. We all need God’s grace to get there. Vaccination and public health measures are services not only for ourselves, but also for preventing the spread of the virus and protecting the vulnerable from serious illness and death. This is the moment when you really “love your neighbor”. It’s okay to ask questions that will help you make informed decisions about vaccines. But as people who devote themselves to the truth, it is important to use reliable sources.One of the resources I recommend is GetVaccineAnswers.org.. Dear Friend, when we celebrate the resurrected Lord this Sunday, our best hope to end suffering is that almost all of us have developed immunity to COVID-19. Is to confirm. That is what these very safe and effective vaccines can provide. They are gifts and answers to prayer. Play your role. Unwrap the gift, roll up your sleeves and save your life.

Detailed information:

A story produced by Young Kim. Editor: Joseph Flandino.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos