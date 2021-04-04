Need to balance while imposing a blockade: Dr. Mande

Pune, April 4 (PTI) blockade helps curb the spread of the coronavirus, but it has a negative impact on the economy and needs to be balanced while imposing it, said Dr. Shekhar Mande, CSIR Secretary-General. Said on Sunday.
While effectively talking to reporters, he also said that the L452R variant of the coronavirus detected in California, USA, is now causing concern in Maharashtra.
Dr. Mande said there was little evidence that the vaccine did not act on viral variants, adding that vaccination reduces the intensity of the disease.
“The blockade helps contain the spread when people are indoors. If the virus spreads, it only affects the family and not the outside world. Looking at the blockade in India last year, Compared to other countries, including Italy, which witnessed the COVID-19 explosion, the country’s illness was very slow. ”
But in India, the blockade was imposed in March, so that didn’t happen, said the DG of the Scientific and Industrial Research Council.
“But the blockade has side effects because it has a negative impact on the economy and leads to unemployment. Therefore, we need to look for a balance while imposing the blockade. See if we can impose a complete or partial blockade. Must be, “he said.
His remarks will be made on the day the Maharashtra government announced a weekend blockade and numerous restrictions within the state to curb the spread of the virus.
Regarding the mutation in the virus, Dr. Mande said, “The L452R variant of the virus detected in California is currently raising concerns in Maharashtra. At this point, we can only make a hypothesis and it is true. People have the potential to carry this mutant from California to other destinations, and it is spreading violently. ”
As far as sequencing is concerned, he has sequenced many samples from different parts of Maharashtra, many of which are actually in this category of L452R mutations, the other combinations being E484Q and E687. I added.
Dr. Mande said the scientific advisory group of the SARS CoV 2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in India has completed more than 10,000 sequences so far.
“In Maharashtra, the National Institute of Virology and the National Center for Cell Science are currently sequencing. To enhance the sequencing, we are also roping at the National Institute of Chemistry in Pune,” he said.
He said the government was asked to carefully monitor those who had the mutant, as L452R was found to be spreading rapidly in Maharashtra.
“Today, if a person is positive and it becomes clear that his sample has this particular mutant, it is the responsibility of the authorities to inform him and quarantine it,” he said. Told.
“We are closely monitoring people whose samples contain this particular variant,” he added.
He and others at INSACO Gare said he was in constant contact with the Maharashtra state government and members of the Task Force.
“We have already sent them a format on how to do sampling (for ordering), and it tells all district administrations how we have to sample in all districts. “He added.
Talking about vaccine and viral mutations, Dr. Mande added that there is little evidence that vaccines do not work against mutants.
“There are two different views that have appeared in the scientific literature over the past year or two that some vaccines are less effective against mutants, but these views are that vaccines are mutants. It has been challenged by others who say it is equally effective against.
“So there is ongoing debate in the scientific world at this stage about the clear benefits of the vaccines found, but it is certain that vaccination will reduce the intensity of the disease,” he said. PTI SPK NP NP
Disclaimer:- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated from the news agency feed. Source: PTI
