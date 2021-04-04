SC has reached the milestone of the COVID vaccine.Fear of surge after Easter





South Carolina residents have been vaccinated with COVID-19 in excess of 2 million last week, but state health officials have warned that post-Easter holiday cases could surge. Dr. Brannon Traxler, Interim Public Health Director of the SC Health and Environment Administration, said Friday that a large Easter gathering and spring break for students this week surged new cases as people were wary of wearing masks. He said it could cause it. Keep a social distance and wash your hands frequently. She urged people to vaccinate as soon as possible. Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors within two weeks and interact closely with each other. According to DHEC, state-wide cases and deaths have declined since their peak in January, but levels have leveled off in March. From March to April 1, 2020, there were 555,274 COVID-19 outbreaks across the state. 21,827 hospitalizations; and 9,196 deaths. There were 39,244 cases in Spartanberg County. By April 1, 2,080 hospitalizations and 767 deaths. Greenville County reported 70,138 cases. 2,044 hospitalizations and 952 deaths. More:South Carolina health officials are concerned about the potential for a surge in COVID cases after the holidays Anderson County reported 21,901 cases, 946 hospitalizations and 498 deaths. By April 1, Pickens County reported 17,663, 492 hospitalizations and 281 deaths. From March 21st to April 1st, the number of cases in Spartanberg County fluctuated between 49 and 65 daily. In Greenville County, the number per day fluctuated from 116 to 194 over the same period. More:SCDHEC: Easter is not the time to give up on COVID-19 precautions Meanwhile, on Thursday, DHEC announced that a total of 2,034,077 vaccinations were given across the state, with 1.29 million residents (31.4% of South Carolina residents) receiving at least one vaccination. An estimated 17.1% of the population is fully vaccinated. “We need to continue this tremendous effort until everyone in South Carolina has the opportunity to get the vaccine,” said Edward Shimmer, director of DHEC. According to Shimmer, the state is increasing doses from the federal government to Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen. According to DHEC, it is important for everyone to wear a mask and be physically distanced until herd immunity is achieved (when 70% to 80% of the population is fully vaccinated). According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), what you can do after a full vaccination is: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html To find your COVID-19 vaccine reservation, visit the DHEC Vaccine Locator Map. Location of COVID-19 vaccine | SCDHEC Alternatively, call the provider directly and ask about the availability of your reservation. For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit scdhec.gov / vaxfacts. COVID-19 Vaccine | SCDHEC Contact Bob Montgomery at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos