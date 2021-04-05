The CDC says vaccinated people can get together in small groups





(Conversation) Editor’s Note: An updated version of this article was published on April 2, 2021... This version was released on March 8, 2021. Is it safe to meet friends and loved ones in person if I have been vaccinated against COVID-19? According to the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, yes, fully vaccinated people can meet in small groups with other fully vaccinated people. And you can do it without disturbing the mask or social distance. Select a CVS pharmacy in New Mexico to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Currently, more than 30 million people in the United States are vaccinated against the coronavirus. That is, some of the population is immune to COVID-19. is this, Pfizer, modern,and Johnson & Johnson The vaccine provides a very high level of protection against the coronavirus. However, there is still a small risk that a vaccinated person can infect others with the disease. Infectious disease doctors have answered many questions not only from patients but also from friends and family about what someone is allowed to do after vaccination. Do vaccinated people need to wear masks, stay socially distant and avoid traveling? If fully vaccinated, that is, more than 10 days away from both Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination, socially distance or wear a mask You can visit other fully vaccinated people without having to do anything. According to the new CDC guidelines. You can also visit indoors with unvaccinated single-family people at low risk of severe COVID-19 infection without wearing a mask or physically leaving. Vaccine eligibility has expanded to other states, with New Mexico still leading the deployment

The CDC suggests that you be tested if you experience possible symptoms of COVID-19. It should then remain quarantined until it is shown to be uninfected. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should avoid social situations involving multiple unvaccinated households. Also, medium to large crowds should be avoided due to the increased risk. You should also continue to wear proper masks, wash your hands frequently, and maintain physical distance when you are outside the house. Indoor worship at synagogues, mosques, or churches is not yet recommended unless all attendees are vaccinated. Travel recommendations haven’t changed either. The CDC recommends avoiding travel even if you are completely vaccinated. The purpose of delaying travel is to protect yourself and others from the small risk of getting or transmitting COVID-19, as traveling by public transport exposes you to unvaccinated people from multiple households. is. Therefore, in the face of ongoing pandemic infections and new viral mutations, we all need to be vigilant and observe good health habits after vaccination. But the good news is that you can carefully lift some of the restrictions that limited your ability to be with your loved ones. This is especially good news for older people who are particularly vulnerable to the downsides of quarantine.

