New COVID-19 variant of Massachusetts spike after the outbreak of Cape Cod

Massachusetts reports more cases of the new P.1 COVID-19 variant — Associated with increased infectivity and potential reinfection — More than anywhere else in the United States, and local researchers said Spike was concerned.

Most of those cases Cape Cod Cluster..

Of the 58 known positive cases of the Massachusetts P.1 variant Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50 have been identified in Barnstable County.

Data from Broad Institute MIT and Harvard Then in less than a month Include Status Reported that first known case Of the first P.1 variant detected in Travelers from Brazil, it spread faster than any other COVID-19 variant of the Commonwealth.

CDC is also Mass. Reported that it shows 712 cases of highly contagious B.1.1.7. With the first mutant detected in the UK, authorities pointed out that it has become the dominant strain in many of the country.

Cape Cod Official Last week they said they were facing a third surge And after 20 of the first P.1 cases occurred, the community needed an emergency vaccination site. Almost half of the 15 towns in Barnstable County are now considered by the state as: High risk of virus.

A Broad Institute study suggests that 43 cases from Cape clusters are related to referrals from Brazil. P.1 may have been introduced to Connecticut via Massachusetts, but researchers have not yet identified an epidemiological link.

William Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health, said: Boston Globe Many cases of variants in Cape were discovered on Saturday when only a few had been vaccinated.

latest Weekly Coronavirus Report Massachusetts has shown that more Barnstable County residents have received their first shots than any other part of the state, but said Hanage is still not enough.

“To get rid of this virus completely, we need to vaccinate far more people than ever before,” he told Globe. “High vaccination rate [right now] It is not enough to protect itself, and the more infections you allow, the more cases will occur. “

Cases aren’t growing across the state, but researchers say it’s probably a variant.Is already or soon to spread in the community, and continuous monitoring is important to understand its trajectory and impact. ”

The· CDC discovered P.1. Scientists still don’t know if it’s more deadly, or how likely it is to re-infect those who have already been infected with the coronavirus and recovered, but than the original COVID-19 strain. It tends to spread quickly and easily.

Brazil on Saturday recorded about 2,000 deaths associated with the P.1 variant. data Edited by Johns Hopkins University. The country also reported the highest daily death to date on Wednesday, killing 3,869 people from the virus. Authorities Brazil’s surge could have a global impact, And many South American countries have already seen an increase in their own case numbers.

P.1 was first detected in the United States In January 2021, scientists are not yet convinced of how widespread the mutants are or how they will be affected by existing vaccines.But recent research Published in The New England Journal of Medicine found The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine continues to appear to be very effective.

Get email alerts for Boston.com.

Sign up to receive coronavirus news and updates from the newsroom to your inbox.