Are cosmetic face masks effective on the skin? | Culture

At some point, we were all victims of buying trendy face masks.

In the age of social media marketing, it’s easy to get involved in the hype of Alamode skin care. With the glitter eyepatch, detox sheet and metal leaf peeling, you can click “Add to Bag” without knowing what the ingredients are.

If you are a student pulling repeatedly all night, face masks may play an enhanced role in maintaining your appearance. While they are fun and relaxing, the question of whether they are actually beneficial to the skin is controversial.

Not surprisingly, using a face mask does not magically cure all skin care problems. Sheep placenta..

The key to healthy skin is about a consistent routine, says medical esthetician Shauna McKeag. Lovegrove dermatology..

“Daily skin care is the best way to get healthy skin, but face masks are even more extra,” explains McKeig. “For some people, the mask is about once a week, and for others it can be just before a big event, but it’s always a short-term solution rather than a long-term solution. It’s a boost. “

A good time to wear a face mask is just before a big presentation or after pulling all night before a zoom class at 8am.

McKeig says that using a daily cleanser once in the morning and evening is the most important step in achieving good skin care results.

“A good cleanser is essential to get rid of excess oil and dirt that can build up on your skin, which can cause unwanted skin problems such as acne,” says McKeig. “It also opens pores and absorbs the ingredients of the mask more effectively.”

If you condition your skin before applying the face mask, the ingredients will penetrate deep into your skin and extract more dirt and bacteria from your pores. It also allows your skin to better absorb mask serum and other nutrients to get the most out of your product.

McKeig recommends different types of masks depending on the type of skin. If you have acne-prone skin, she says she would consider choosing a mud or charcoal-based mask.

“When the charcoal or mud mask is dry, what you’re actually doing is absorbing skin oils like a sponge and making the pores look smaller. This process also removes acne-loving bacteria. You will also notice that there is less breakout after wearing a wet mask as it is removed. “

If your skin tone is uneven or dry, you may be able to rely on clay masks or hyaluronic acid.

“Vitamin C is also a great ingredient to look for because it’s an antioxidant that promotes healthy cell growth and helps deliver shots of nutrients to the skin,” says McKeig.

In all her recommendations, McKeig emphasizes the importance of investing in high quality products.

“The main difference between medical grade and drugstore products is that the mass production of drugstore products impairs the quality of their ingredients,” says McKeig. “The medical grade line is [drugstore] brand. They have the highest quality ingredients in clinical trials and are packaged to prevent exposure to bacteria. “

Medical grade products — Or pharmaceutical skin care — penetrates deep into the inner layers of the skin to treat problems such as acne and wrinkles, but over-the-counter products do not penetrate beyond the top layers.

Masks purchased just because they look beautiful may not be in good condition, as different skin types react differently.

Face mask products need to be customized for specific skin types and concerns. Choose the ingredients and products that suit you, whether dry, oily, or a combination.