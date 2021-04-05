Are cosmetic face masks effective on the skin? | Culture

At some point, we were all victims of buying trendy face masks.
In the age of social media marketing, it’s easy to get involved in the hype of Alamode skin care. With the glitter eyepatch, detox sheet and metal leaf peeling, you can click “Add to Bag” without knowing what the ingredients are.
If you are a student pulling repeatedly all night, face masks may play an enhanced role in maintaining your appearance. While they are fun and relaxing, the question of whether they are actually beneficial to the skin is controversial.
Not surprisingly, using a face mask does not magically cure all skin care problems. Sheep placenta..
The key to healthy skin is about a consistent routine, says medical esthetician Shauna McKeag. Lovegrove dermatology..
“Daily skin care is the best way to get healthy skin, but face masks are even more extra,” explains McKeig. “For some people, the mask is about once a week, and for others it can be just before a big event, but it’s always a short-term solution rather than a long-term solution. It’s a boost. “
A good time to wear a face mask is just before a big presentation or after pulling all night before a zoom class at 8am.
McKeig says that using a daily cleanser once in the morning and evening is the most important step in achieving good skin care results.
“A good cleanser is essential to get rid of excess oil and dirt that can build up on your skin, which can cause unwanted skin problems such as acne,” says McKeig. “It also opens pores and absorbs the ingredients of the mask more effectively.”
If you condition your skin before applying the face mask, the ingredients will penetrate deep into your skin and extract more dirt and bacteria from your pores. It also allows your skin to better absorb mask serum and other nutrients to get the most out of your product.
McKeig recommends different types of masks depending on the type of skin. If you have acne-prone skin, she says she would consider choosing a mud or charcoal-based mask.
“When the charcoal or mud mask is dry, what you’re actually doing is absorbing skin oils like a sponge and making the pores look smaller. This process also removes acne-loving bacteria. You will also notice that there is less breakout after wearing a wet mask as it is removed. “
If your skin tone is uneven or dry, you may be able to rely on clay masks or hyaluronic acid.
“Vitamin C is also a great ingredient to look for because it’s an antioxidant that promotes healthy cell growth and helps deliver shots of nutrients to the skin,” says McKeig.
In all her recommendations, McKeig emphasizes the importance of investing in high quality products.
“The main difference between medical grade and drugstore products is that the mass production of drugstore products impairs the quality of their ingredients,” says McKeig. “The medical grade line is [drugstore] brand. They have the highest quality ingredients in clinical trials and are packaged to prevent exposure to bacteria. “
Medical grade products — Or pharmaceutical skin care — penetrates deep into the inner layers of the skin to treat problems such as acne and wrinkles, but over-the-counter products do not penetrate beyond the top layers.
Masks purchased just because they look beautiful may not be in good condition, as different skin types react differently.
Face mask products need to be customized for specific skin types and concerns. Choose the ingredients and products that suit you, whether dry, oily, or a combination.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit