LA County is preparing to further relax coronavirus restrictions





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County relaxes coronavirus restrictions one minute after midnight and joins Orange County to enact looser regulations as both are in the Orange layer of the state’s surveillance system.

This means that cinemas, restaurants, churches, museums, zoos and aquariums will grow from 25% to 50% of capacity and gyms will grow from 10% to 25%. The cardroom and family entertainment center can resume indoor operations at 25% of capacity. The county will continue to enforce certain rules that are stricter than the state allows. Most notably, the bar, which does not serve meals that are only allowed to reopen outdoors, is only open from 11:30 am to 10 pm and requires an 8 foot distance between the outdoor tables.

State guidelines allow all orange retailers to lift their capacity limits, but Los Angeles County imposes a 75% limit on grocery stores and other retail operations, with a capacity of 50 until April. It is “strongly” recommended to maintain%. To give more workers time to be vaccinated 15. County metrics continued to trend in the right direction on Sunday, with 535 new cases of COVID-19 and only three additional deaths reported, but health officials said the reduction in deaths reflected a delay in reporting over the weekend. He said he might be doing it.

According to state statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals increased from 590 on Saturday to 591. The number of patients in the intensive care unit has decreased from 158 to 151. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Sunday numbers have resulted in a total of 1,222,114 cases and 23,275 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of Health is also continuing to track cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), identifying 158 MIS-C children in LA County, including the death of one child, the ministry said. Said on Saturday. All 158 were hospitalized and 40% of the children were treated in the ICU. MIS-C is a serious inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that affects children under the age of 21. Symptoms include persistent fever and inflamed parts of the body such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs.

As the overall number of COVID-19 declines, county health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions, acknowledging that it may be considered a mixed message about the pandemic condition. “The decline in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is a very promising trend and reflects the significant decline in community infections we experienced a few weeks ago,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Saturday. Told. “We follow the rules and get vaccinated when it’s our turn to delay infection and prevent suffering when we all play our part in keeping each other safe. Continue to make life-saving advances. If you have a crowd outside the state, near an unmasked individual, or attend a large rally, take a test. Opportunity to spread the virus to others. Don’t miss it. “ Los Angeles County officially entered the orange layer of the blueprint for a safer economy in the state on Wednesday. The loose business restrictions associated with the move will take effect on Monday at 12:01 am. This means that many companies will improve their capabilities and some indoor activities will resume. However, the county’s chief health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, still emphasizes the need for caution. “Our numbers have improved dramatically, but we can’t give up,” he said. “There are many reasons to get together with friends as the weather is nice and the spring break and baseball season begins. Avoid large gatherings and wear masks in public to avoid unnecessary risks.” Keep washing your hands with the people around you. “ Most Orange Tier rules don’t take effect until Monday, but Davis said rules for outdoor live event venues such as theme parks and Dodger Stadium took effect on Thursday. These rules allowed theme parks to open at 25% of capacity and outdoor venues to open at 33% of capacity. Breweries and wineries will be able to offer indoor services at 25% of capacity as of Monday. Breweries, wineries, bars and restaurants can all turn on TV outdoors, but live entertainment remains banned. Long Beach, which has its own health department, broke up with the county and soon moved to orange rules on Wednesday. The city was largely in line with state guidelines, including the removal of retail store capacity limits. Pasadena, which also has its own health department, will wait until Monday before changing the limits, following the county’s initiative. Californians over the age of 50 were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, adding approximately 1.4 million Los Angeles County residents to the pool of people seeking appointments. There are about 2 million people in the group’s county as a whole, but it is believed that about 600,000 were previously vaccinated as part of another eligible category. On April 15th, everyone over the age of 16 will be eligible for the shot. The group contains an estimated 5 million people. The county’s chief scientific officer, Dr. Paul Simon, said on Friday that only about 16% of residents aged 16-29 were already vaccinated, and about 26% of residents aged 30-49 were on the 15th. plans. “We naturally demand patience among people all over the world who are very eager for vaccination,” he said. For the second straight week, the county is expected to set another record for vaccine allocation this week, with 397,430 doses expected. This includes a single dose of 118,000 Johnson & Johnson. Of the total allocation, 72% will be used for the first dose and 28% will be used for the second dose, Simon said. — City News Service

