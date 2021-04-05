The first US COVID-19 mutant found in the Bay Area





Stanford, CA (KRON) — Last week, Stanford Health Care identified and confirmed a new COVID-19 variant. Lisakim, Stanford Healthcare Senior Manager at Media Relations, told KRON4 last week that a newly described variant of “India” was identified and confirmed by the Stanford Healthcare Clinic Virology Institute. COVID-19 mutants associated with almost half of California cases

Stanford believes it is the first case in the United States. This variant includes the L452R mutation, which recently caused a major outbreak in California, and another important spike mutation, the E484Q. One confirmed case has been identified by sequencing at Stanford University and seven putative cases have been screened. How many variants of coronavirus are there?

It is not yet known if this mutant is more infectious or resistant to vaccine antibodies. Researchers at Stanford University have begun screening hundreds of virus samples collected from people throughout the Bay Area and plan to see a significant increase in the coming days. They also initiated sequencing of the entire viral genome to identify new mutations that occur in major viral proteins. How to get COVID-19 vaccine in the bay area

“In most cases, it is premature to say whether or how these mutations affect the course of the pandemic, but it is important to monitor their evolution and spread,” the disease said. Benjaminpinsky, MD, Associate Professor of Science and Infectious Diseases, said. Medical school illness. “Our surveillance tests are specially designed to allow large-scale screening of virus samples to identify specific strains that circulate throughout the Bay Area and California.” Pinsky is the Medical Director of the Stanford Institute for Clinical Virology. Last month, the Associated Press first identified a new virus detected in India. A new mutant found in India is one of 10 research institutes that sequence the virus when there are two mutations in the pointed protein that the virus uses to fix it in cells. Cellular molecular biology Dr. Rakesh Mishra, director of the center, said. He added that fine-tuning these genes may be of concern as the virus may help spread more easily and escape the immune system, but he decided to link it to a surge. I warned against it.

