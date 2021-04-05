Everything You Need to Know About Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)





The term “chronic kidney disease” refers to persistent damage to the kidneys that can worsen over time. If the damage is severe, the kidneys may fail. This is called renal failure, or end-stage renal disease (ESRD). If your kidneys fail, you will need dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. In fact, Practo, India’s leading comprehensive healthcare company, has seen a significant 432% increase in the number of CKD queries since last year. This is one of the top 10 queries from patients, with one-third of consultations coming from groups aged 21-30, followed by people over the age of 60 (33%). 77% of kidney-related consultation requests came from men and 23% from women. We received many inquiries from non-metro cities such as Karuru Tekkamuri, Azamgarh, Aurangabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. CKD is becoming a global health problem, but knowing everything about the disease is essential.



What Causes Chronic Kidney Disease?



If your kidneys fail, you may notice one or more of the following symptoms:



1. Muscle cramps



2. Nausea and vomiting



3. I don’t feel hungry



4. Swelling of the feet and ankles



5. Trouble with too much urine (pee) or lack of urine



6. Breathtaking



7. Sleep trouble If your kidneys suddenly stop functioning (acute renal failure), you may notice one or more of the following symptoms:



1. Abdominal (abdominal) pain



2. Back pain



3. Diarrhea



4. Fever nosebleed



5. Vomiting If you have one or more of the above symptoms, it may be a sign of serious kidney problems. If you notice any of these symptoms, you should contact your doctor immediately. Anyone can develop CKD. Some people are at greater risk than others. Some of the things that increase the risk of CKD include diabetes, high blood pressure (high blood pressure), and heart disease. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) usually worsens slowly and may not show symptoms until the kidneys are severely damaged. In the later stages of CKD, as you approach renal failure (ESRD), you may notice symptoms caused by the buildup of waste products and excess fluid in your body. CKD complications



Your kidneys help your whole body work properly. If you have CKD, you can also have problems with how the rest of your body works. Common complications of CKD include anemia, bone disease, heart disease, high potassium, high calcium, and fluid accumulation. Stage of CKD



Chronic kidney disease (CKD) refers to all five stages of kidney damage, from very mild stage 1 injury to complete renal failure in stage 5. The stage of kidney disease is based on how well the kidneys work, that is, filtering waste products. Excess water comes out of the blood. How can I prevent CKD?



Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of CKD. If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, working with your doctor to control your blood sugar and blood pressure is the best way to prevent kidney disease. Living a healthy lifestyle helps prevent diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and keeps them under control. Follow these tips to reduce your risk of kidney disease and the problems that cause it.



1. Low-salt diet 2. Low-fat diet



3. Exercise for at least 30 minutes on most days



4. See a doctor regularly



5. Do not smoke or use cigarettes



6. Limit alcohol Opinion by Dr. Sunil Kumar Dwivedi of Homeopathy



