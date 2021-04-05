Dr. Roach: Take these steps to protect your kidney health | Healthy Aging

Dear Dr. Cockroach: I have had low GFR measurements in the range 53-37 for the last 15 years. I am an 87 year old healthy woman. I do strength training and Pilates, and I am very active in walking my dog and doing my yard work. I have been suffering from heart disease for 10 years and have no symptoms and my echocardiography is normal.
My cholesterol is about 180 and my blood pressure fluctuates from 137/68 to 150/75. I take rosuvastatin and lisinopril daily. My doctor doesn’t care about my number unless there are significant “spikes” or “drops”. And he emphasizes the importance of drinking plenty of water. I know that NSAIDs are not good for my kidneys, so I take Aleve tablets only once every 4-6 weeks when I have a lot of pain, especially when reading like me. I take Tylenol from time to time.
Am I doing everything I can to help myself? I don’t want to take GFR medication and my doctor doesn’t recommend it. We monitor it with frequent blood tests, and the last two measurements at 4-month intervals were 37 and 41. — — IF
Answer: Recent changes in the reporting of kidney function have made many of my own patients and column readers worried about their kidneys. Kidney function constantly declines as we get older. Often, people can develop so-called stage 3 renal failure as part of normal aging. A very important thing to note is the rate of decline. You appear to be fairly stable for 15 years, so it is quite likely that you will need dialysis for the next 15 years over 100 years old. Low.
Your doctor has medicines for you to help your kidney function: Lisinopril, which has been shown to protect your kidneys. However, it is most effective when decreased renal function is associated with loss of protein in the urine. This may or may not be your case.
It is important to avoid NSAIDs, including ibuprofen, which are the most common nephrotoxic drugs. The risk seems to be low once a month.
The only thing you haven’t mentioned is diet. Switching from animal protein to vegetable protein has been observed to reduce the risk of developing kidney disease. However, we do not recommend an ultra-low protein diet.
Dear Dr. Cockroach: My question is about cholesterol levels and whether very high HDL can actually be dangerous. My HDL is 102 and it’s always on the high side. My LDL is 119 and my triglyceride is 69. My total is 235. My total seems to be high due to the large amount of good HDL. I have a healthy diet and exercise moderately for a 73 year old woman, but I think my body produces high levels of cholesterol. We would appreciate your thoughts on this issue. — — B.
Answer: In general, high levels of HDL cholesterol (think of it as “H for health”) reduce the risk of a heart attack. However, few people have genetic mutations in which high levels of HDL cholesterol actually increase the risk of the heart. This is only seen in a few percent of people with high HDL. People with high HDL and known heart disease should be evaluated by a specialist.
Your level 102 is very likely to represent health, not illness. If your family history favors heart disease, it is very unlikely that you need to worry about this high level of HDL.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit