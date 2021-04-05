Polish hospitals are suffering from a surge in virus cases





The purpose of the new restrictions was to prevent large weekend gatherings that culminate on Easter Monday. Meanwhile, the government is also trying to accelerate the deployment of national vaccines, but the pressure on national hospitals is still unforgiving. On Easter Sunday, coronavirus patients filled almost all of the 120 beds in Bochnia County Hospital, 40 km (25 miles) east of the southern city of Krakow. “It’s a difficult situation because of the large number of patients,” said Bozena Zikara, a nurse treating COVID-19 patients, who spoke to an Associated Press reporter visiting the hospital. She said the support of her colleagues was important in managing the unprecedented situation. Another nurse, Ewa Ptak, said she was infected with COVID-19 and was on a mission to help those who were suffering more than she was. “Thanks God. I went without a hospital and I was fine. But I know what it is and I just want to help people,” Ptak said. .. One patient, 82-year-old Edward Szumanski, expressed concern that some people still refuse to consider the virus, which killed more than 2.8 million people worldwide, as a threat. In Poland, about 55,000 of these deaths have died. “The illness is certainly there and it’s very serious. Those who haven’t experienced it, those who don’t have it in their families may be deceiving themselves, but the reality is different.” He said. Szumanski also said he was worried that the hospital’s ICU space would soon be exhausted and more people would die. In the Polish media, there were warnings and reports on how the national health system has reached its limits. The hospital’s medical director, Jaroslaw Gukwa, said all pandemics were hoaxes and were exacerbated by people who avoided masks or ignored restrictions. The hospital is so stressed that “we are leaving patients in need of further treatment to make room for the next patient in a serious condition. This is not a normal situation,” he said. Added. Poland recorded 204 new COVID-19 deaths on Easter Sunday, but the recent numbers are much higher, most of them around 500 per day. On Wednesday, it reached a record of 653 people this year. “The most difficult thing is to intubate a friend and leave it in the intensive care unit,” Gukuwa said. Follow the Associated Press pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine, https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

