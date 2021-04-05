Here’s how harmful chemicals in plastics increase the risk of postpartum depression:

New suggestions suggest that women exposed to endocrine disrupting chemicals commonly found in plastics during pregnancy are at increased risk of experiencing postpartum depression. Survey.. The results of this study were published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism of the Endocrinology Society. The study also found that these harmful chemicals can affect hormonal changes during pregnancy.

Postpartum depression is a serious and common mental illness that affects one in five women giving birth. The cause of postpartum depression is not well understood, but hormonal changes during pregnancy are known to be an important factor.

Harmful chemicals such as bisphenols and phthalates in plastics and personal care products are known to affect sex hormones.

“Exposure to phthalates has been found to be associated with lower levels of progesterone during pregnancy and an increased likelihood of developing postpartum depression,” said NYU Langone Health Center in New York, NY. Research author Dr. Melanie Jacobson, MPH, said.

“This study is important because phthalates are so prevalent in the environment that they can be detected in almost every pregnant woman in the United States,” said Jacobson. If it can affect subsequent postpartum depression and reduce exposure to these types of chemicals, it may be a plausible way to prevent postpartum depression. “

The researchers measured levels of bisphenols and phthalates in urine samples from 139 pregnant women and sex hormones in blood samples. They evaluated these women at 4 months postpartum using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS), and women with high urinary phthalate levels were more likely to develop postpartum depression. I found.

Women also had low levels of progesterone, a hormone that plays an important role in the menstrual cycle, early pregnancy maintenance, and mood regulation.

“These results are the first studies to look at these chemicals in relation to postpartum depression and should be interpreted with caution due to the small sample size,” Jacobson concludes.