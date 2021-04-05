Life can be saved by prioritizing those who are vaccinated with COVID-19: Study





The team has identified front-line key workers as a priority for vaccination with or shortly after the elderly.

Prioritizing those who receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine available can save lives and reduce the spread of viral infections. Studies show.. Researchers at the University of California, Davis (USA) have little universal consensus that vaccination should prioritize older people, but there is ongoing debate about prioritizing various other groups. Said. Professor Michael Springborn of the University of California, Davis, senior author of the study published in the journal, said: PNAS.. “We know that front-line key workers have a low ability to distance themselves and are therefore at high risk, but older people are more seriously affected by the infection,” Springborn said. He added that doing so would significantly increase the benefits of vaccination. Researchers have modeled COVID-19 infection rates and optimal allocation of vaccine supply, which was initially restricted in the United States, under a variety of scenarios. They are not an alternative approach in which everyone is equally likely to be vaccinated when targeting vulnerable populations, especially the elderly and key workers, with 17% to 44 deaths, years of death and infections. Found to be% less. “We found that targeting is even more important in avoiding these consequences in areas where infections increase rapidly and masking and social distance occur less,” said Jack Buckner, lead author of the study. The doctor says. Ecology Graduate Group at the University of California, Davis. The team has identified front-line key workers as a priority for vaccination with or shortly after the elderly. Researchers pointed out that policies targeted based on both age and mandatory worker status far outweigh age-only policies. They said that prioritizing key workers over older people depends on the conditions. For example, researchers should ideally target workers who are essential to reduce overall spread when effective vaccines are well-supplied and outbreaks are relatively controlled. I explained that. However, if vaccine supplies are limited and the number of cases and deaths is skyrocketing, direct targeting of the elderly and the most vulnerable may be a better strategy, they said. Previous studies have assumed that certain prioritization strategies are constant over time. The latest research can evolve priorities in response to changing conditions, such as more people in a particular group being vaccinated. “At least during the first months of vaccine deployment, prioritization is of considerable value,” says Springborn. “Once most of the most vulnerable or most likely people are vaccinated, it doesn’t really matter who gets it,” Buckner added.

