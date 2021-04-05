Outbreaks of multi-state Salmonella associated with wild songbirds





to see Two people killed in salmonella infection by poultry in the backyard To keep people and animals healthy around bird feeders and bird baths, you need to do the following: Clean and disinfect bird feeders and bird baths weekly or when visibly dirty. If possible, wipe out the feeder outside the house. When cleaning indoors, use a laundry sink or bathtub, and immediately clean and disinfect thoroughly. Do not clean bird feeders in the kitchen or where food is prepared or stored. Follow these five steps to clean and disinfect your bird feeder. 1. Rub the feeder with warm soapy water to remove dirt. Rinse with clean water to remove soap. 2. Soak in bleach solution (9 parts water and 1 part bleach) for at least 10 minutes. 3. Rinse with water to remove any remaining bleach solution. 4. Dry before refilling. 5.5. Wash your hands After touching the feeder, with soap and water. Clean and refill the bird bath weekly or if it is visibly dirty. Keep your pets away from bird feeders, bird baths, and the area below them. »If you find a sick or dead bird in the yard, remove the feeder and bath for 2 weeks and clean them outdoors. »Do not touch or feed wild birds with your bare hands. »Call the state if you find a sick bird Wildlife institution Or Rehabilitated wildlife.. »If you find a dead bird, check with the state Wildlife institution Information about reports of dead birds in your area. Some state and local agencies collect dead birds to test for illness. »If a local official tells you to throw away a dead bird, wear gloves or put a plastic bag in your hand to pick it up. Follow the instructions of local officials to put the bird in a plastic bag, tie the bag and throw it away. In some places, you may be able to throw dead birds into the regular trash can. Wash your hands with soap and water when you are done. to see The CDC warns that more people will be infected with Salmonella from their pet hedgehogs. always Wash your hands With soap and water: »Immediately after touching a bird feeder or bird bath »Immediately after handling a bird, even if you wear gloves or use a bag »Immediately after touching a pet or pet supplies (food, bowls, toys, etc.) »Immediately after picking up pet droppings, even when using a bag »Before eating or drinking If you have any of these serious symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately. »Diarrhea and fever above 102 ° F »Unimproved diarrhea for 3 days or more »Blood diarrhea »Vomiting is too much to control the liquid »The following signs of dehydration: low urination (pee) Dry mouth and throat Feel dizzy when standing up

