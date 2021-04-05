COVID hospitalizations are still increasing in Pennsylvania.Currently 2 million people are fully vaccinated | Coronavirus

More than 2 million Pennsylvania citizens have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the State Department on Monday.

State health officials registered 2,718 new cases on Monday — including 23 in the Valley. The number of cases was smaller than the previous day for 3 consecutive days. The state also announced five deaths associated with the new coronavirus. In addition, new coronavirus hospitalizations across Pennsylvania and the Valley reached the levels last seen in mid-February.

Locally, there were 9 new cases in Northumberland County, 6 in Union County, and 4 in Snyder and Montour counties each. According to Monday’s data, there were no new deaths in the valley.

The state has vaccinated 5,632,986 times and 2,010,955 inhabitants are fully vaccinated.

The Pennsylvania Early Warning Dashboard also shows that the state’s positive test rate rose from 7.6% last week to 9.4% last week. The positive rate has increased for the third straight week. This week’s rate is the highest since January 22nd.

Hospitalization

Currently, there are 2,247 patients in Pennsylvania. An increase of 45 marked the fourth consecutive day with an increase of less than 50. Previously, there were at least 50 per day for 6 days. Currently, 427 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of 5 from Sunday, but the number of patients being treated on ventilator has increased by 4 to 225. I did.

At Valley Hospital, 62 patients were admitted (106 on the ICU and 6 on the ventilator). Seven more people than reported on Sunday. Danville’s Gaisinger Medical Center treats 44 patients. The Danville Campus treats 11 patients in the ICU and 6 patients on mechanical ventilation. Geisinger Shamokin has two patients, including one in the ICU. At Evangelical, the number of hospitalized patients has increased to 16 and 4 are being treated in the ICU. The individual facility numbers have not changed either.

The 14-day moving average inpatient trend per day is about 4,200 less than at its peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below the spring peak. May 3, 2020.

In the school

Bucknell University has 12 active cases, including 10 for students, down one from Sunday. There were no positive tests on campus on Sunday. There are 44 students isolated, an increase of 9 from Sunday.

At Susquehanna University, there are two active cases: students and staff. That total has dropped by two since the last update of the university on Friday. Since January 21, 99 incidents have occurred on campus, 85 of which were students.

Prison and state center

There are still 24 active cases in four federal prisons in the Valley, including 19 employees in the United States Prison (USP) in Lewisburg. That number has been stable since the end of last week.

The Lewisberg facility also reported the case of a prisoner.

There was one prisoner case at both low and medium security facilities in Allenwood. At USP Allenwood, there were cases of two employees and no cases of prisoners. One prisoner died of COVID-19 at the facility. This is the only federal prisoner’s death associated with COVID in the valley.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 1,193 prisoners in four federal prisons have recovered and 161 employees have recovered. At Allewood’s three facilities, 388 prisoners and 973 staff are fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. In Lewisberg, 198 prisoners and 196 personnel are fully protected from the virus.

SCI-Coal Township had 10 active cases at the same level as Sunday’s report. The state correctional bureau reports cases of three prisoners and seven employees. One prisoner died due to complications from the disease.

There have been less than five cases between people and employees serviced at the Serin’s Grove State Center, with less than five deaths. The Human Services Department will not provide a specific number if it is less than 5. There are 331 cumulative cases in facilitation, of which 231 occur among workers.

There are also less than five cases between Danville State Hospital workers and clients. Also, less than 5 clients have died. There were 79 cases at the facility, 39 of which were customers.

Nursing home

As of Monday, there are 2,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 35 care facilities in the Valley.

In Montour County, there were 289 resident cases and 69 staff cases at six facilities.

In Northumberland County, there were 1,034 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.

At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staff tested positive. In Union County, there were 264 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.