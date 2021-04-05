CDC investigation required for HIV outbreak in West Virginia’s largest county





Senator Joe Manchin has submitted a parliamentary investigation to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the outbreak of HIV in West Virginia’s largest county.

Charleston, West Virginia-US Senator Joe Manchin submitted a parliamentary investigation to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the outbreak of HIV in the largest county in West Virginia on Monday. West Virginia Democrats called for an investigation on behalf of the Kanauha County Commission two months after CDC officials warned that the county outbreak was “most concerned in the United States.” In a statement, Kent Carper, chairman of the Commission, said the outbreak was “an important mass.” health It’s a problem and deserves our full understanding. “ In a letter to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, Manchin asked the CDC to consider the Commission’s concerns and respond by Friday. In early February, CDC Head of HIV Prevention, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, gave a presentation at a conference of the HIV Task Force in Kanauha County. “The current number of cases may represent the tip of the iceberg,” says Daskalakis. “There may be more undiagnosed cases in the community. We are concerned that the infection is ongoing and that the number of people living with HIV will continue to grow unless urgent action is taken.” The Commission’s letter to Manchin asked if the CDC had completed an official investigation into the county’s HIV surge. The letter said the Commission was concerned that the statement, which stated that it was of most concern in the country, was “made without factual and empirical evidence.” By 2014, only 12.5% ​​of HIV cases in West Virginia were the result of intravenous drug use.By 2019, 64.2% will be according to the state health Department data. This increase was primarily due to clusters in Kanawa and Cabell counties. In Kanauha County, which has 178,000 inhabitants, including Charleston, there were two cases of intravenous drug-related HIV in 2018. That number increased to 15 in 2019 and at least 35 last year, says state epidemiologist Shannon McBee. By comparison, according to the CDC, 36 HIV cases associated with intravenous substance use were recorded in 2019 in the city of New York, which has a population of over 8 million. In other state counties with a similar population to Kanawa, people who inject drugs had an average of less than one HIV diagnosis, according to Dascalakis. The surge gathered primarily around Charleston’s capital and Huntington city, at least in part, due to the 2018 cancellation of the needle exchange program, which provided clean syringes to syringe users who could not completely stop their habits. It is due. The Needle and Needle Change Program is included in the CDC Recommendations for Controlling the Outbreak of Disease in Intravenous Drug Users. Such programs exist in dozens of states, but not without critics, including West Virginia, who say they haven’t done enough to prevent or stop substance abuse. A draft ordinance limiting the local needle exchange program was in front of the Charleston City Council on Monday night. The state legislature is also considering a bill to regulate needle exchange providers. The non-profit Solutions Oriented Addiction Response provides addicts with clean needles in Charleston, and the group shares information about HIV testing with residents, including the homeless. Sarah Stone, co-founder of SOAR, said a state bill could suspend her group’s needle exchange program.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos