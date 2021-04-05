Health
33 states currently offer COVID-19 vaccination to all adults
According to the report, 12 more states have begun coronavirus vaccination of all people over the age of 16. Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Tracker, It will be 33 in total nationwide.
As of Monday, vaccines will be available to all qualified adults in Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
These states include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, India, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. I am joining. I have already released my vaccination qualifications.
Later this week, Delaware, New York, Maine, North Carolina and Missouri Open again All people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, bringing the total to 38 states.
Age-based vaccinations are restricted in California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and District of Columbia. I am.
The move is supporting the Biden administration with the goal of targeting 90% of adults in the United States with the coronavirus vaccine by April 19. President BidenJoe BidenBiden should look to “Ostpolitik” to negotiate with the dictator Hill Morning Report-Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Raises Definition Discussion Note: Biden’s tax bet More Previously, the goal was to vaccinate all US adults by May 1.
Vaccine supply in the United States is increasing as well as vaccination rates. Experts predict that in the coming weeks, lack of demand will be more of a concern than availability.
According to federal officials, the United States immunizes an average of 3.1 million people daily. Andy Slavit, COVID-19 adviser at the White House, said more than 40% of adults have been vaccinated at least once and one in four adults has been fully vaccinated.
But at the same time, new infectious diseases and hospitalizations are on the rise, and outbreaks in states like Michigan are threatening another nationwide surge.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 7-day average of new cases is about 64,000 cases per day, an increase of about 7% over the previous 7 days.
This is the fourth consecutive week of increase in COVID-19 cases. CDC Director Rochelle WarrenskyRochelle WarrenskyHill Morning Report-Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Raises Definition Discussion Fauci advertises vaccination: “This won’t last forever.” CDC Director walks a tightrope on pandemic messaging More I said at the White House briefing on Monday. She attributed some of this rise to new, more contagious variants.
Valensky also said Many of the confirmed outbreaks among adolescents are related to adolescents’ participation in sports and extracurricular activities. She said the CDC guidelines suggest that those activities should be restricted.
Case numbers show signs of peaking, but many states have delayed reporting due to Easter. Many health professionals, like what happened after all other major holidays, predict another increase after the holiday if unvaccinated people gather indoors.
Hospitalizations are also increasing, with an average of about 4,970 hospitalizations per day over the past week.
“Like me, people are tired and understand that this pandemic is ready to end. Stay there and continue what we know to prevent the spread of the virus. Please, “said Warensky. Monday.
-Updated at 1:12 pm
..
