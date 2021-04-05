Health
Oncologists donate $ 2.1 million to advance cancer treatment at Dignity Health
A $ 2.1 million donation from a local oncologist reportedly created a donation to support a breast cancer program at Dignity Health’s Cancer Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. Independent every day.
According to a April 2 report, the Institute’s medical oncologist, Dr. Albert Went, and his family will work to advance breast cancer treatment, support research, and provide institute staff with educational opportunities. Provided a gift. Some of the donations will also fund breast cancer genetic counseling services for uninsured patients, among other philanthropic services.
This donation honors Soundlawent, the late wife of Dr. Went, who died of breast cancer in August 2019.
Dr. Went spent about nine years in the St. Joseph Breast Cancer Program. He holds a medical degree from the University of Arizona in Tucson.
